River search under way for missing person after 'water incident' on the Waikato River

A person went into the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area and remains missing.

Emergency services were called about 9.45pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a person in trouble on the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area.

One person was in the river and remains missing, a police spokeswoman said.

A second person went into the river in an attempt to save the person, however they were unsuccessful.

That person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police would be searching the Waikato River and its banks on Monday for the missing person.