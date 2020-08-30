Search for family in 60-year-old images

A woman and four children stand in front of a vehicle in the images developed some 20 years ago.

For about 20 years Scott Macdonald has wondered about the family captured on a roll of film found on the back seat of one of his cars.

Now, after recently rediscovering the images, he is on the hunt for someone who might recognise the family so that he can return the photos to their rightful owner.

It was in the early 1980s, while working as a car mechanic – buying cars and either fixing them up or tearing them apart – that Macdonald first discovered the roll of film.

Twenty years later he developed the film at a Hamilton shopping centre. The 60 images captured a car show and a photo of a woman and four children.

READ MORE:

* Car seen leaving shops at speed after suspicious fire at Hamilton shopping centre

* Auckland woman's search for family in old photos grips Japan

* Nelson man wants help to solve mystery of historic glass plate negatives



DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Scott Macdonald looking through the images he developed 20 years ago

At the time he popped them in his pocket and thought: I must do something about trying to find the family, he told Stuff recently.

“But here we are today, some 30 years later.

“For some reason they got filed away with our family photos.”

Macdonald, who moved to Hamilton in 1971 from Auckland, believes the images were taken in Morrinsville in the late 1950s, early 1960s.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Macdonald believes this image was one of many captured at the Morrinsville car show

“You can see Te Aroha’s mountain in the background and Morrinsville always have big car shows every year and this is probably the same one, but back in the 1960s,” the now 71-year-old said.

“I have been around cars all my working life and I can’t remember what car they came out of because I would buy a wreck and do it up.”

He is hoping someone out there might be wondering what happened to that film.

Macdonald believes the woman in the photo had a father or husband who was into cars and was in Morrinsville that day.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Morrinsville's main street in the 1960s, according to Scott Macdonald

“We have friends who were brought up in Morrinsville and they said the image of the town was on the main street outside Hawke Motors – a Ford franchise in Morrinsville at the time.”

After 40 years of sitting among family photos, Macdonald only came across the images last month after his sons wanted photos to celebrate their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

“With kids and everything, the photos got pushed aside and filed away. I forgot all about them.

“When I found the photos I thought s... I was meant to do something about this 20-odd-years ago.

“I would love to give the photos to someone who was connected to them and maybe get some background into what was happening at the time,” he said.

* Anyone with information on the photos can call or text Scott Macdonald on 027 687 8263.