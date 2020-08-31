No choosing mistakes, only speed, says top cop

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno says three people died in 12 hours in Waikato.

A deadly 12 hours on Waikato roads shows when people make mistake it’s your speed that determines the outcome, the region’s top road cop says.

Three people died in crashes, with the first death occurring at ​3pm on Sunday when a motorbike crashed on Landlyst Rd, eight kilometres north-east of Waihī.

Then at 7.20pm, a single-vehicle crash on Great South Road in Huntly saw one person initially killed, with a second confirmed dead on Monday.

These were three of eight deaths to occur on New Zealand roads over the weekend, with all but one single-vehicle crashes.

On top of the fatal crashes, Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said another person was critically injured after a single vehicle crash on Taharoa Rd on Sunday.

All the crashes were still under investigation and police could not comment on the causes, he said.

However, in general, about a third of crashes happened because people made a mistake.

“[It’s] nice, normal people making mistakes.

“What will affect the outcome is the speed those people are travelling, it is that simple.”

Road police recently said they had scrapped their attitude to speed on roads in favour of a no tolerance approach.

By targeting the average speed, research shows it will reduce crashes and reduce the severity of crashes, national road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch confirmed to Stuff on Friday.

“There’s lots of evidence to suggest if you target that bracket of 1 to 10kmh above the posted speed limit, that [has] the greatest impact on reducing the mean speed across the region,” she said.

Penno said a large group travelling a little faster was collectively a huge risk, compared to the huge risk takers on the road.

“Comments around the fact we should be focusing our speeding enforcement on quote ‘yobbos’ and those type of people, it doesn’t make sense.

“This weekend showed us mistakes happen and the speed determines the outcome.”

In 2020 to date, 29 people have died on Waikato roads, which Penno said was higher than the comparative time in 2019.

He said attending fatal crashes always had an effect on all emergency services staff who responded.

“It’s not easy, you don’t go home and forget.

“The ones that trip you up seem to be the ones that have a personal element.

“Police who ride motorbikes are affected by motorbike fatalities, for example.”

Penno said if he went back through all the fatal crashes he had been to it was nice normal people, not engaging in extreme behaviour, who had made a mistake.

“We have an infrastructure that has vehicles driving towards each other at high speeds, separated by 30 centimetres of paint.”

He said he was happy to accept the criticism being directed at police targeting speeding if it helped save police from picking up more bodies.

On top of the Waikato crashes, two people were killed on Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Macraes, north of Dunedin.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash in Macraes Back Rd in the Waitaki district, inland from Palmerston, was reported just before midnight.

Two others suffered serious injuries and were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Boundary Rd, Clover Park near Manukau in Auckland, at about 6.30pm.

On Saturday morning in Northland, about 3am, a woman was killed and two others injured in another single-vehicle crash, on Pukepoto Rd in Kaitaia.

Also on Saturday morning, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle at 1.27am on the Shenandoah Highway, near Murchison in Tasman.

The crash happened on State Highway 65 between Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd.