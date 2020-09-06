Woman's beloved Russian blue cat, Boxer, put down after being shot in Morrinsville

Kay Williams with her other cat Boris, British Blue, after Boxer was put down.

A woman’s beloved cat had to be put to down after being shot with a slug gun in Morrinsville.

Boxer, an 18-month-old Russian Blue, walked through the front door of his home after roaming the neighbourhood - something he did every day.

But his owner Kay Williams knew Boxer wasn’t right.

“He was sitting outside and after I opened the door to let him in, he walked inside very slowly and then lay down,” Williams told Stuff. “I instantly thought he’d been hit by a car.”

READ MORE:

* 'Pointless' and 'cruel' cat shootings in Levin leave moggy owner on edge

* Kinja the cat returns home after having shot leg amputated

* Rescue cat won't make it to new rural home



“He’s a very agile cat. He could jump anywhere so I knew something wasn’t right.

“I couldn't see anything on him, or see that he was injured.”

Her cats aren’t allowed out at night, she said, so he must have been shot between 6am and 8.30am some time on September 1.

SUPPLIED Boxer was wandering around the neighbourhood before he walked in the door with a bullet wound on his side.

Williams took him to the vets right away and after the initial check-over, they found a hole on his side.

“After an x-ray, they found the slug,” she said.

“They kept him in overnight, but he took a turn for the worse by morning.

“The only answer to his injury was to give him a transfusion at North Shore, Auckland. The drive itself would freak him out and kill him.

“The vets said it would cost around $6000 and even then it wasn’t guaranteed he would survive.”

By Thursday, Williams decided to have Boxer put down.

“After all the risks with the surgery, I told them to put him to sleep, he was too far gone.

“He was such a beautiful cat. He was a pedigree and cost us $900 when we bought him.”

SUPPLIED Boxer was put down two days after being shot with a slug gun.

Williams did wonder if Boxer disturbed the neighbouring reserve or annoyed a homeowner that had pet birds.

“He would come home nearly every day with a bird in his mouth.

“I wondered if he’d been around a home that has pet birds and annoyed the neighbours.

“I feel devastated. I can’t believe there are people out there that can do that to an animal,” she said.

Williams reported the incident to police.