Explosion and smell of gas at Open Country Dairy factory near Hamilton

There has been of an explosion at the Open Country Dairy factory near Hamilton.

An explosion has been reported at Open Country Dairy with the smell of gas in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Horotiu Rd, just north of Hamilton, about 9.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

Initial reports suggested there were no injuries and an evacuation had taken place.

Open Country Dairy chairman Laurie Margrain said the incident was due to a fault in an air heater.

READ MORE:

* Waikato firm BPO launches $3m claim against Open Country Dairy

* Open Country Dairy chairman 'disappointed' with $221K smell fine

* Christchurch explosion: Residents want official statement about gas safety



They were assessing the damage and what it would take to restore production.

People posted on social media they heard a big bang, with it shaking some houses and windows, but even people who had been working in the business said they were unaware it had happened.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there was no fire and no injures but there were reports of an explosion and the smell of gas, northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dally said.