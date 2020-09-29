Ram raids hit Noel Leeming and Morrissey's in Tokoroa

Six thieves in three stolen cars from Hamilton have significantly damaged a popular Tokoroa clothing outlet after an early morning ram raid.

Morrissey's owner Larry Sullivan, who has been running his street wear business on Leith Pl for 40 years, said the thieves struck at 3.39am on Tuesday. It comes a week after the town’s Challenge service station in Balmoral Dr was ram-raided.

Sullivan said the thieves made off with over $10,000 worth of labelled clothing whilst shattering the shop’s windows, and wooden and glass doors. They also ram-raided the recently closed Noel Leeming next door.

Supplied Noel Leeming was hit by a ram raid in Tokoroa, but was empty.

“They have just driven across the garden and barged through the roller security doors,” he said.

“It’s hard to know yet exactly how much they have taken but they have targeted brands [such as] Dickies, Ilabb, Nike, RPM and Levi’s and cleared out whole racks.

“I’d say they’ve taken ten grand worth or more and they also took the till.”

He said it was yet another blow following Covid-19 trading restrictions and delays to the completion of the street’s upgrade.

“We have insurance but our trouble from Covid is that we can’t get product," he said.

“There are no Dickies in the world for us to replace them with. Nobody holds stock so all the summer stuff that has come in and our big sellers we can’t replace.”

Sullivan said the thieves, who left one of the three cars behind, were inside for two minutes.

“It was pretty well planned. They knew exactly where s... was and have gone straight to it even though some were quite hidden amongst other brands,” he said.

“They looked like they were young and that there was at least one girl amongst them.”

He said he’s now worried about security and getting the windows and doors replaced.

“The wooden frames are stuffed. Because it is a structural thing we have to wait on the landlord,” he said.

“I also don’t know if we will be able to replace the security roller doors with ones exactly the same size.

“We’re still open because we can’t close but this is [effecting] people’s livelihoods.”

Police were called at about 3.45am a police spokeswoman said.

She said enquiries were under way.