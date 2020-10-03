Plumes of black smoke seen from shed fire near Waitakaruru

Thick black smoke poured into the sky at a shed fire near Waitakaruru.

Emergency services were called to the shed fire on Canal East Rd, near Waitakaruru, about 12.30pm on Saturday, northern fire communications shift manager Kaisey Cook said.

They received multiple calls about the shed fire, which was 20 metres by 10 metres, and on arrival discovered the shed was well alight.

By 1.30pm they had the fire under control.