Bodies removed from popular Lake Taupō spot

Police move one of the bodies found on the lake foreshore on Friday.

Two bodies discovered on the shore of Lake Taupō have been taken away for a post-mortem as the tourist town grapples with the grim discovery on a brilliant spring day.

Emergency services were called about 7am near Mere Rd in Taupō, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said.

Police had cordoned off the lakeside carpark off Lake Terrace near the bottom of Mere Rd and two tents had been erected. One was in the carpark and another was on a rocky ledge that stretched into the water.

1 NEWS A member of the public found two bodies on the shore of Lake Taupō on Friday morning.

Something was visible in the water surrounded by police.

The incident was “very tragic”, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said.

He had been told the bodies had been spotted in the lake by someone out walking and by about 1.30pm on Friday police had started the retrieval process.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Police were scouring the shore where two bodies were found on the Lake Taupō foreshore on Friday.

“It’s very sad on such a beautiful day.”

Trewavas said it was a very high profile site and was used by locals and tourists alike.

“It’s a very well traversed walkway and to find that this morning was devastating.”

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff A car has sat abandoned all day near where two bodies were found near Taupō.

The previous evening had been cold, with temperatures dipping to five degrees overnight and a chilly southerly breeze.

"It was cold and apparently there was talk of a bit of snow falling around Waiouru.”

The area is a popular recreational spot, offering access to the lake and also featured a nearby hot spring which flowed into the waters, attracting large numbers of visitors in the warmer months.

Half a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles were at the scene along with a black vehicle with its driver's door open.