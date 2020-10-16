Teen has finger chopped off in burglary fracas

A 65-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in Te Kūiti District Court.

A man has been charged after allegedly chopping off a burglar’s finger during an altercation.

In the early hours of October 1, two youths entered a property on Napinapi Rd, Piopio, a police statement said.

One of the youths has been charged with committing a burglary with a weapon.

While at the property, a man pointed a firearm at the youths, but it was not fired.

However, in the resulting fracas one of the youths had one of their fingers severed and was taken to hospital.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and possesses a non-prohibited firearm without a licence.

He is due to appear in the Te Kuiti District Court in October.

The youth charged will appear in Hamilton Youth Court.