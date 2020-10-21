Te Aroha athlete pushes US basketball career amid pandemic

Dejaan Schuler from Te Aroha received a three-year scholarship to play basketball in the states.

Eighteen-year-old Dejaan Schuler has left her hometown of 4,000 to play basketball in America’s tenth largest state.

But it doesn’t just come with dunks and swishes.

Schuler arrived in the United States of America on September 6 after receiving a three-year scholarship to play and study at Casper College in Wyoming.

But it’s not the cut-throat basketball industry that’s keeping her on her toes.

The States have seen over 8 million Covid-19 cases and 221,000 deaths. Of these cases, Wyoming has clocked over 9,000 cases and 57 deaths.

“I’ve been in quarantine over 16 times since I got here,” Schuler told Stuff.

“We are going in and out of quarantine constantly for three to five days at a time, then we will be out running around and then go back in.

SUPPLIED Dejaan Schuler playing in Te Aroha

“It’s extremely different over here.”

New Zealand has had 1,887 cases and 25 deaths.

Hailing from the rural Waikato town of Te Aroha, Schuler is coming to terms with different Covid-19 regulations.

“New Zealand is so much smarter than America and how they handle the virus.

“I’m in isolation because I have a few symptoms.

“They’ve also put another girl in the same room as me… if I have Covid-19 I could give it to her or if she had it she could give it to me.

“Everyone is so relaxed here. The soccer team all got Covid-19 and after quarantine, they went out partying. No one follows the simple guideline to help stop the spread.”

And it’s such a big college, she said.

“There were around 400 students at Te Aroha College and there’s over 4,000 at Casper College.

“I’ve gone from having one main street to having a highway down the middle of the town.”

Wyoming’s population sits above 595,000, but the move from home was worth it.

SUPPLIED Schuler said it was the best decision to moves to the states for basketball.

Schuler’s stint in the states comes after a number of scholarship applications were sent offshore by coach Angelo Hill.

“This is by far the biggest achievement of my life, to be over here is such a blessing and to not have to pay for any academics (fees), I am so privileged,” Schuler said.

“It’s a driving force for me to work hard and do people back home proud.”

Shooting hoops has been a big part of her life, but she always wanted to take the sport further.

Supplied Schuler shooting hoops for her basketball team in Te Aroha

“I’ve always considered playing professionally. It’s a passion of mine so who wouldn’t want to have a job doing what you love.

“Basketball is so big over here and it exposes you to all these great opportunities and it’s allowed me to study abroad.”

Schuler plays the guard position for the Lady TBirds Basketball Team and Casper College. Her scholarship will last three-years.