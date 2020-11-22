Hobbiton named New Zealand's best butterfly habitat

A passionate butterfly group has scoured the country to find the best butterfly habitat.

And they flew right to the Hobbiton Movie Set.

While some recognise the tourist hub for its showcase of dragons, elves and hobbits, others recognise it for its butterflies.

The Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust has awarded the home of The Shire with a plaque proclaiming it an award-winning butterfly habitat.

It is the first certified habitat in the Waikato.

Its natural and uncontrived habitat – with sustainable and nature-friendly facets – was enough for founding trustee Jacqui Knight and lepidopterist Carol Stensness when they visited the gardens in October 2019 and July 2020.

Hobbiton’s leading hand gardener Emily Beasley said the gardens are a big part of the telling of the story and the butterflies help the gardens come to life.

SUPPLIED From left: Leading Hand Gardener Emily Beasley and Greenskeeper Jasmine Lister.

“We have a tremendous respect for the insect and avian pollinators that call Hobbiton their home and we strive to provide them with the best environment in which to thrive,” Beasley said.

Members of the trust, who are concerned butterfly habitats are on the decline, have dedicated their time since 2009 to find the best habitats in the country.

Knight said most people only recognise the monarch and cabbage white species.

We are seeing far less of our endemic species every year, she said.

“Nowhere else in the world can you find the beautiful NZ red admiral or the forest ringlet. And many of our moth species are spectacular too,” Knight said.

While New Zealand may not have a huge number of butterflies, it has around 2000 moth species and the majority of these are only found in New Zealand, she said.

The red admiral butterfly is only found in New Zealand, Knight said, and many people don’t know of its existence.

Hobbiton/supplied From left: Emily Beasley, Jacqui Knight and Mathias Rousseau, Hobbiton Gardening Manager.

To be considered for the annual award, a habitat needs to have host plants and nectar sources for at least three different species and provide the requirements that butterflies and moths need – like shelter, sun and free from pesticides.

Owners, whether it's privately owned or a public space, of the habitat, then apply for certification and a trustee appoints someone to view the garden.

