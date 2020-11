Sulphur Point in Rotorua is a geothermally active area.

The death of a man found submerged in a thermal mud pool in Rotorua is not suspicious, police say.

Police were called to the mud pool near Hatupatu Drive about 2.30pm on Thursday.

The man has been identified and there are no suspicious circumstances, police said.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Friday.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.