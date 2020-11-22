Firefighters rescue cow stuck in six-metre deep well

A cow fell in a well on the corner of Pickering and Peake road requiring a rescue team.

A cow that tried to stray off the beaten path had to be rescued after falling into a six-metre deep well.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the corner of Pickering and Peake road in Tamahere about 9am on Sunday, northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

Firefighters worked with the owner of the cow and a hiab truck, which is a truck mounted with a crane, to lift the animal out of the deep hole.

Nicholson said the well was right on the intersection of the road.

The cow was rescued safely in about 50 minutes.