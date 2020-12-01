Risky showbusiness: 'Major' consequences if regional theatre fails

The new Waikato Regional Theatre will be the centrepiece of the burgeoning arts and culture precinct at the southern end of Victoria St.

The old entertainment industry maxim is "the show must go on".

But what if, in the event of some unforeseen disaster or mishap, it can’t at the new $78 million Waikato Regional Theatre in downtown Hamilton?

That show business expression of steadfast assurance and optimism will take centre stage in the thoughts of the members of the Hamilton City Council’s strategic risk and assurance committee on Friday, when they ponder a risk assessment report on the soon-to-be-built facility.

Conceived, initiated and funded by the independent philanthropic organisation Momentum Waikato, the theatre will be the central feature of a new arts and culture precinct at the southern end of Victoria St.

READ MORE:

* Waikato Regional Theatre's shift to avoid urupā rules out hotel development

* Waikato Regional Theatre backers pencil build date

* Waikato's new theatre unveiled: Founders Theatre replacement revealed



Progress, now under the auspices of the Waikato Regional Property Trust, is well under way. Physical work on the site is due to begin in February and, all things going well, it will open to the public in December 2022.

But what if all things don’t go well?

In September the committee tasked venues, tourism and major events general manager Sean Murray to take a closer look at the risks associated with the project, in order for them to gain a better understanding.

His report sets out a multitude of things that could thwart aspirations for the curtain to rise in December 2022. There could be changes in the resource market, such as an unexpected increase in the cost of construction materials. Or maybe one or more of the funders might simply decide to walk away from the project.

supplied An artist’s impression of the foyer space in the proposed Waikato Regional Theatre.

And even if the theatre opens, there could be a failure at the operational level – possibly due to another pandemic or some other kind of unforeseen event – and the facility would have to close, leaving Hamilton again without a premiere entertainment venue.

While the inherent likelihood of such things actually happening is deemed no more than “possible”, the inherent consequences if they do happen are regarded as “major”.

Therefore, the inherent risk is rated as “very high”.

The council chipped in $25 million to the project – less than a third of the cost – and while it bears no direct project management risk, it still wants to protect that not insignificant investment.

SUPPLIED The Waikato Regional Theatre will be a major landmark overlooking the Waikato River, as depicted in this artists’ impression.

However, should the project fail at any stage, the value of council’s contribution could be lost and the council could be left with the task of having to step in to ultimately ensure the central city has a major performing arts theatre.

But there is more to it than just the provision of the arts. The regional theatre is the lynchpin of the council’s plans for the redevelopment of the central business district along the riverfront – an envisaged programme of works that will transform the eastern side of Victoria St, from Waikato Museum to Victoria on the River.

Murray’s report found that the risks could be controlled and mitigated primarily through a funding deed between the council and the property trust. That document sets out minimum standards, funding milestones, and “nil responsibility” on the council if there is any kind of cost overrun.

Also, the fact that the theatre is funded by a mix of private, central and local government entities means that the risk is shared.

The risk assessment is a stepping stone to a future, more detailed report to the council that will provide a full background on the project, a copy of the funding deed and request the approval for chief executive Richard Briggs to execute that deed with the trust.

Briggs said while the risk assessment was, to a degree, a box-ticking exercise, there was an onus on the council to “consider all the risks to make sure there is a robustness behind the decision-making criteria”.

If the committee, chaired by external appointee Keiran Horne, decides it concurs with Murray’s assessment it will push the document through to the full council to be ratified.