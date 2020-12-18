Waikato’s new Western area commander taking a 'people first' approach

As a young detective working the Papakura streets, Inspector Will Loughrin saw first-hand the shattering realities of family violence.

A woman murdered by her ex-partner, leaving three children without parents, was a stark reality that gave him an understanding on why focussing on family harm was so important.

Forming a close bond with the victim’s family, Waikato’s new Western Area Commander learnt empathy and taking a “people first” approach to policing, values he intends to bring to his new role.

The Western area is a large and diverse patch, stretching from Meremere in the north, along Waikato’s west coast and through the King Country to Piopio in the south.

The son of a New Zealand police officer, who went on to be a Chief Detective Inspector in Hong Kong Police, policing was always a career Loughrin saw himself doing.

At the age of 19, he joined police, starting out in South Auckland where after two years he became a detective.

One of his first investigations was the murder of a police employee.

He recalls being taken to the scene by the 16-year-old offender who showed police where he had done the fatal stabbing.

After moving to Waikato with his family in 2011 he developed a career in investigations, working predominantly in CIB and Organised Crime in Hamilton City.

During 2020 he has worked simultaneously on three homicide investigations, leading the Operation Kane team investigating the death of Sao Young – the Hamilton man found dead at a rural Gordonton property during the Covid-19 lockdown.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Inspector Will Loughrin’s patch covers Meremere in the north, along Waikato’s west coast and through the King Country to Piopio in the south.

Loughrin said it was hugely rewarding to be able to inform the victim’s family they had charged six people in relation to his death.

Yet among the successes there are cases that still niggle him, like Operation Olive, the murder of Paeroa pizza man Jordan Voudouris.

”It’s a real whodunnit, it’s a small community, someone knows the answer.

“Something like that still niggles me. I have handed that over [to another officer] in the hope they will bring closure and hold someone accountable.”

Even though Loughrin clearly has a passion for being a detective, it was his time relieving in the western area that propelled him to apply for this role.

At only 34 he’s “fairly young” for an area commander, but Loughrin said he couldn’t say no when the opportunity came up.

“I always wanted to be an area commander and the opportunity came up, so I took it.

“My first role is to speak to our people and communities to establish what is important to them, what they are hearing and seeing, which informs how we will police.”

As an officer he said he has been lucky to have good leaders, so to come back in a similar role was exciting.

“I really enjoy the people side of policing.

“I know a lot of people that work in the area that I can work with and help develop them and grow.”

He’s excited to deliver new rural support officers to the Ōtorohanga and Te Kauwhata communities to prevent and detect crime and crashes in the communities.

“It’s not a one size fits all because we have so many different communities [in the area] with different requirements.

“What’s really important is our staff have that mindset of eyes wide open, some times you will go back to the same family on a number of occasions, what’s important is you have that approach.

“Why are you coming back here, is it alcohol, can you bring in some support agencies.”

With 11 stations in his patch Loughrin is aiming to visit all of them before Christmas and walk the beat to get familiar with the locals.