One of the country's most notorious nightclubs, The Hood, closes its doors for good

The iconic Hood sign will be sold on Trade Me.

Hamilton’s most notorious nightclub has played its last hip-hop songs as the doors have now closed for good.

The Hood, which has been open in Hamilton for eight years has now closed for good, Lawrenson Group founder and chief executive John Lawrenson said this week.

He said the closure of the bar in Alexandra St came about because the lease had come to an end and it was decided it was not worth signing another lease in the current environment.

STUFF The bar was no longer allowed to serve alcohol at its Victoria St location after a decision by the district licensing board. (Video first published in January 2018)

Also, he said the constant negative association The Hood had brought the Lawrenson Group was something the group was done with.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton Mayor wants safest city in NZ after second weekend of trouble

* Coronavirus: Hamilton's Shenanigans Irish pub to stay closed

* Coronavirus: Hamilton's Bluestone Steakhouse closing, more to follow

* Stabbing at Hamilton's most notorious nightclub, The Hood



The Hood has a chequered past, with a stabbing occurring in the bar in 2019, but it gained notoriety after data showed several punters who found themselves in police hands took their last drink at The Hood.

The bar lost its liquor licence in 2018 at its former premises in Victoria St as the district licensing group said the police manpower cost required to monitor the bar was detrimental to Hamilton.

So Lawrenson Group packed up and moved the nightclub around the corner and got another liquor licence.

This was Hood’s final destination and Lawrenson said he believed the nightclub unfairly got negative attention.

Stuff Lawrenson Group founder John Lawrenson has moved on from The Hood.

“There have been about 30 different bars that have been opened by the Lawrenson Group over the past 13-14 years in Hamilton.

“No-one cares about those because it is always overshadowed by New Zealand’s most notorious bar, The Hood, which gets blamed a lot I think, completely unfairly, for Hamilton’s gang problem.

“From my standpoint I am sick and tried of being blamed for that.

“The reality is Hamilton had a gang problem before I arrived.”

When you applied for liquor licences now, the authorities could also factor in other businesses you owned, Lawrenson said, which meant The Hood could affect Lawrenson getting licences for his other bars, which he did not want to risk.

“I don't want The Outback, Bank or Keystone [losing their licence] because of some bureaucracy, because of my association with The Hood and their vendetta against it.

“I don't want to own The Hood, don't want to be associated with it.”

When The Hood first opened, it was popular in its original location in Hood St and Lawrenson said the bar paid itself off in four months.

But the premises were too small and when it was moved to Victoria St the negative attention started to roll in.

“About 3am, three to four hundred people would pile out, so the street was so packed, the police would always turn up.”

Bar 101 in Hamilton had also closed in the past six weeks, so Lawrenson had closed four of his premises in 2020, including Bluestone Steakhouse and Shenanigans.

The future was a wait-and-see situation and would depend on the economy, he said.

“The Hood” sign that has glowed bright outside the bar will be sold on Trade Me.