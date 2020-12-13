The city destroying Lime scooters at three times the rate of any other New Zealand market

Hamilton vandals are laying waste to the city’s scooter fleet, with up to eight vehicles per week being destroyed, according to a company spokeswoman.

The revelation emerged at a Hamilton City Council meeting where Lauren Mentjox, Lime NZ’s public affairs manager, addressed the meeting via audio-visual link to speak about establishing a new fee structure for personal hire devices in the city.

“It’s been a really difficult year for us,” she said. “In Hamilton we are seeing a really high rate of vandalism. On average about eight scooters per week are being destroyed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lime scooters are having a hard time on the streets of Hamilton – but the reason for Hamiltonians disdain for the alternatives to cars remains unknown.

“Until we get it under control we really can’t afford to upgrade our fleet as much as we would like to,” she said at a meeting this month.

Lime wanted to work with the council and the police to solve the mystery of who was doing the vandalism.

“What is it about Hamilton that leads to the higher occurrence of vandalism?” councillor Ewan Wilson asked.

“I would love to have the answer to that - I don’t know,” Mentjox replied.

After her presentation to the council, Stuff asked Mentjox if she could elaborate on how the devices were being destroyed, and what the cost per device to her company was.

She declined to answer those questions and instead issued a short statement.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lime scooters are ubiquitous on the streets of Hamilton - and an easy target for vandals.

“Vandalism adds significant costs to our business in Hamilton, not only the cost of the device itself, but also administration, retrieval, repairs if possible and the lost opportunity of hiring a scooter,” she said.

“The type of vandalism varies, but overall, the rate in Hamilton is three times higher than our other New Zealand markets.

“It's something we take seriously, and we will take action against anyone found to be vandalising our scooters.”

Lime had earlier indicated to the council that the current fee structure based on the number of permitted scooters was not sustainable in the post Covid-19 environment and put at risk the commercial viability of their operation in Hamilton.

The fees and charges applied to Lime – which is operating in Hamilton on a trial basis – since February 27 is $85 per scooter per year, based on 600 devices. This equates to $51,000 annually, or $4250 per month.

Lime is allowed to operate exclusively in Hamilton until the trial ends in March.

A system that calculates the operator fees based on the number of rides taken as opposed to the maximum number of scooters permitted would be a much better deal for them and would, the company has argued, incentivise Lime to maximise the number of rides taken in order to make a profit.

Councillors were presented with a proposal to introduce a 13 cents-per-ride fee structure – higher than Lime’s proposal of 10 cents, but lower than a 15 cents per ride deal the company had struck with the Tauranga District Council.

“Since we launched in the city last year riders have taken nearly 340,000 trips ... We don’t want to have them idle. It doesn’t do anyone any good to have idle scooters on the streets,” Mentjox told the councillors.

After a short debate the council adopted the new fee structure – which will run until the trial ends – with only Cr Angela O’Leary and mayor Paula Southgate dissenting.

“I’m looking for some equity. I’m thinking of hospitality and how we apply our fees to tables and chairs,” O’Leary said. “Tables and chairs can sit outside for hours and not be used.

“In terms of cost and sitting outside while they are not being used, that’s my reason for voting against.”

Cr Dave Macpherson reckoned the fee change should benefit the council, which should be happy to take a share of the responsibility.

“It puts the onus back on the city council to help support and promote that mode ... If we are going to get more money by promoting more rides, that helps our strategy.”