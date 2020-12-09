City council adds two more targeted rates onto rates bills as whittling exercise gets under way

The Hamilton City Council is making budget cuts to avoid a big hike in rates in the long term plan.

Questions over how the Hamilton City Council will divvy up its rates demands have dominated the first day of the organisation’s long term plan discussions.

And ratepayers will now have two more targeted rates to aim at, with the costs associated with the Government’s “Three Waters” reforms and a programme of changes to the council’s district plan being carved off into separate and identifiable portions.

It was, effectively, the council making decisions about how the rates cake will be cut up, before a decision is made on what ingredients will go into that cake, whether there will be any icing, or even the size of the baking tray.

Councillors began slowly but surely making decisions on what to leave in and out of the plan at a meeting that began on Wednesday.

They had taken a starting point of a 4.9 per cent average increase in general rates, accompanied by four targeted rates. These will cover: walking, cycling and public transport; community attractions such as the Hamilton Zoo, the Waikato Museum and the Hamilton Gardens; restoring the city’s gullies and responding to climate change; and projects in the central city such as those aimed at opening up Hamilton to the river.

The council wants to keep these costs to a minimum.

As Cr Ewan Wilson pointed out, adding the targeted rates onto the general rate would equate to an 11.3 per cent rates rise.

“I’m horrified at the thought of potentially going out to the community with an 11.3 per cent rates increase,” he declared.

Adjustments made to the long term plan by the council on Wednesday include:

Shifting the $3.97m extension of the Hillcrest Library from years one to five to years six to 10.

Funding $3m in year one for a small roundabout at the intersection of Gordonton Rd and Puketaha Rd.

Voting against shifting the $15.6m Horsham Downs Rd/Borman Rd intersection upgrade from years one to five to six to 10.

Removing $460,000 for an extension of the Rototuna walking and cycling network.

Councillor Dave Macpherson proposed a fifth separate “three waters” targeted rate be created, based on an additional rate increase of $109 per average rateable property and including the average incremental increase in year-on-year spending on three waters for the first three years of the long term plan.

This will be based on a differentiated capital value rate, with the intention that it is applied the same way as if it was part of the general rate.

So too will another targeted rate, proposed by Wilson, that will encircle the district plan change programme – as required by new national planning standards – that will equate to $36.75 per rateable unit per year for five years.

Public consultation on the draft plan will run from early March to early April, with the final plan being adopted in June.

The Government’s “Three Waters” reforms, which include the creation of Taumata Arowai, a new, dedicated water services regulator from July 2021, seem likely to add massive costs onto rates bills. By ring-fencing these as a targeted rate, ratepayers will at least know how much of their money is going towards covering this spending, which the council has little choice in.

The council is also formulating its budgeting a little different this year, basing the spending plan on five “priorities” developed following a public consultation programme earlier this year that sought to identify what residents most valued about the city, and what would improve it.

Those priorities, as perceived by the residents, were “a city that’s easy to live in”, “a city where our people thrive”, “a central city where people love to be”, “a fun city with lots to do”, and “a green city”.