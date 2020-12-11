11.8 per cent rate increase for Matamata-Piako District

Ratepayers in Matamata-Piako are facing an 11.8 per cent rate increase.

The Matamata-Piako District Council signed off its draft Long Term Plan on Wednesday deciding to collect 11.8 per cent more rates than in 2020/21.

Council expects 1.5 per cent of this will be covered by new ratepayers, as the district continues to grow.

This means existing ratepayers would fund 10.3 per cent of the total rate increase, but how that impacts different properties will vary – some will see an increase of more than 10 per cent, others less.

District Mayor Ash Tanner said this was a Long Term Plan grounded in reality.

READ MORE:

* Morrinsville businesses fired up over loss of carparks to make way for street-side seating

* Coronavirus: Matamata-Piako council freezes rates, staff wages, responding to Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Street dining trial aims to aid Matamata-Piako businesses post Covid-19



“We live here too, and we don’t like large rate increases either. But we are dealing with escalating costs in core areas of our business - like maintaining our roads, rubbish and recycling and complying with drinking water standards,” Tanner said.

“Keeping rates low just to be popular puts our district in a dangerous position in years to come - no one will thank us in the future if we’re facing 20-30 per cent rates increases because we weren’t brave enough to face facts.

“Councils that are keeping the rates low as a popularity contest in these times will ultimately have the pay that down the track.

“We have no choice but to face these challenges head on.”

At a closed workshop in November the Wellington City Council was considering a 23 per cent rate hike. The figure is not yet confirmed but it is likely to remain in the double digits.

Closer to home, the Hamilton City Council are asking ratepayers to approve its 8.9 per cent increase on their rates bill.

The Matamata-Piako District was hit hard by Covid-19, facing a 20 per cent drop in visitor spend, as reported in October – the largest drop within the Waikato – from July 2019 to June 2020.

Tanner said while the district was hardest hit by having one of the biggest Covid-19 clusters, the agriculture sector and essential workers have had a positive impact on the economy.

In June this year, and in response to Covid-19, council opted for a zero increase to general rates meaning farmers had no rates increase, while urban properties had a small increase on targeted rates.

This move means that higher value farms will see a higher increase in 2021 than urban properties.

“We kept the increase to general rates at zero this year, but we have some big challenges that we have to face,” Tanner said.

“Whatever the total draft rates increase is, the community will have their opportunity to have their say on it.

While council tackles those issues, Tanner said there’s also some positive stuff in the ten-year pipeline too.

Council is looking to revitalise our main streets, he said, it’s planning ahead for recreation facilities, like an additional indoor stadium in Matamata and the Morrinsville pool.

“We are also proposing to develop a new day spa in Te Aroha.”

Tanner expects the development will be self-funding and said there should be little impact on rates, but a significant impact on the district – attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Council will be consulting on the draft Long Term Plan in March 2021.