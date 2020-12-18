Baby chimpanzee born at Hamilton Zoo, troop given time to bond

A new chimpanzee baby has been born at Hamilton Zoo to mum Sanda. This means the zoo now has seven chimpanzees.

A new baby chimp has arrived at Hamilton Zoo, but visitors will have to wait a bit longer to see the new arrival.

Mum Sanda gave birth overnight, not long after the apes moved into a new enclosure, a Friday statement from the zoo said.

“We were so over the moon yesterday with how wonderfully well the chimpanzees reacted to their new space and today we’re celebrating a birth,” zoo director Dr Baird Fleming said.

“It’s a really positive sign.”

The birth takes the number of chimpanzees at Hamilton Zoo to seven.

But don't go rushing in to meet the newest addition yet.

“The troop needs time together to bond in their new environment and it’s crucial that the other chimpanzees identify and connect with the baby too," Fleming said. “Animal welfare is always at the forefront of everything we do."

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Zoo's Chiku has become a big sister, and the rest of the troop has been looking after her while mum Sanda is busy.

Visitors haven't been able to see the chimpanzees since February, while their outdoor enclosure was upgraded.

The Zoo will announce when the chimp enclosure paths and viewing areas reopen to the public.

In the meantime, the chimpanzees are banding together to keep the new arrival’s big sister entertained.

“Chiku is very inquisitive and has been hanging around Mum on and off to get her attention, but big sister is giving her space to nurse,” curator of exotics Catherine Nichols said.

“Grandma Lucy has been keeping an eye on Chiku and Auntie Sally, Uncle Lucifer and Dad Luka have been amazing, playing with her and giving her lots of extra attention.”

Chimpanzees are listed on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.