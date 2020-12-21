Owners sleeping upstairs as car ploughs through store in Hamilton ram raid

Police are investigating a ram raid at the Fairview Downs Superette in Hamilton.

The owners of the Fairview Downs Superette were sleeping upstairs when thieves smashed a vehicle through the doors of their shop, stealing two tills.

Police were called to the ram raid about 12.20am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

Owner Hitesh Patel said they were asleep when the car crashed through the front doors of the shop, and two tills were stolen.

He said any time of year it was annoying, but it was particularly tough being this close to Christmas, however they did have insurance.

They had temporarily fixed the doors, and he said they would be calling their contractor on Monday to see if it could be properly fixed, but due to the time of year he thought there would be a delay.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Store owner Hitesh Patel said the stolen car used in the ram raid had been left in the doors of their store.

He was hoping they would still be able to open with a temporary entrance, but it would depend on if they could keep the store secure.

“We will try to do something to open and see what we can come up with.”

Patel said the car used in the ram raid was stolen and it had been left in the doors of their store.

No offenders have been located at this stage, the police spokeswoman said.