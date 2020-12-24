Suspicious blaze chars interior of abandoned Hamilton house

Police investigate the suspicious fire on Aileen Place in Hamilton.

Waikato police are investigating a suspicious fire that charred the inside of a Hamilton house.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Aileen Place in Nawton at 1.56am, Waikato police senior sergeant Pete Simpson said.

The house was vacant and nobody was injured in the fire, Simpson said.

Police have deemed the fire is suspicious as it appears someone lit it from inside, Simpson said.

When Stuff visited the street on Thursday morning, curtains were blackened and the inside of the house appeared damaged.

Ellen O'Dwyer/Stuff Firefighters battled this suspicious fire on Aileen Place in Nawton for more than two hours on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Mark Richards said three fire trucks attended the fire.

The house was “well involved” when crews arrived and it took about two hours to completely put out, Richards said.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told Stuff the house had been abandoned for weeks.