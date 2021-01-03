Man dies at Omanawa Falls near Tauranga

Tauranga City Council team leader parks and environment Warren Aitken talks about the dangers of Omanawa Falls.

A man has died at Omanawa Falls near Tauranga.

Police received a report of a man missing in the Omanawa Falls area about 2.30pm on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The body of the missing man was located just after 4pm.

A rescue helicopter was also involved in the search.

READ MORE:

* Local hapū to watch over dangerous Omanawa Falls near Tauranga

* The $3.8m project to reopen deadly Omanawa Falls near Tauranga

* Two injured in a week at Omanawa Falls prompt warnings



The death has been referred to the coroner, the spokeswoman said.

The Omanawa Falls in the Kaimai Range near Tauranga can only be accessed by climbing down a hazardous cliff face. The falls have always been closed to the public due to safety concerns.

Matt Shand/Stuff A man has died after an incident at Omanawa Falls.

In 2018, one person drowned at the falls. Additionally, a number of people have been seriously injured or have had to be rescued while trying to reach the falls over the years.

In October last year, two people were injured in a week, prompting a reminder from the council that the spot is out of bounds.

This summer, members of Ngāti Hangarau hapū have been stationed at the entrance to the falls.