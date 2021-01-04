Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with power pole

The crash happened in Okauia, near Matamata, on Monday morning.

A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital after a collision with a power pole in rural Waikato.

Emergency services were called to Okauia, east of Matamata around 8.45am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

A motorcyclist was in serious condition after a collision on Old Te Aroha Road, the spokeswoman said.

No other vehicles were thought to be involved in the crash.

The power pole was still standing and there was no mention of the crash bringing lines down, the police spokeswoman said.

St John sent two vehicles to treat the patient, who was flown to Waikato Hospital, an incident report said.