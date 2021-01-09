Shearing legend Sir David Fagan shears champion wool handler's hair for charity

Shearing legend Sir David Fagan used a crank-powered handpiece to shave former England World championships wool handling representative Natalie Crisp’s head in Te Kuiti on Friday.

This charity event was held during the North Island Speedshear Shearing Championship and is the latest of several fundraising shearing events.

Fagan, who retired from competitive shearing in 2015 with 642 open-class wins, surprised even himself with how clean his job was on the head-shave.

He said the quality of most haircuts completed with shearing handpieces usually required finishing touches from a barber or hairdresser.

However, a tassel left behind at the end could have meant the red-light of disqualification had it been part of the actual Speedshear, but Fagan removed the final piece of outstanding growth soon after.

The hair is now heading for the Little Princess Trust in the United Kingdom, which provides human hair wigs for child cancer sufferers who have lost their hair.

Paul Green/Stuff Fagan retired from competitive shearing in 2015 with 642 open-class wins [file photo].

Donations from the night and through the Givealittle page will be given to Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Crisp first came to New Zealand to shear about 17 years ago, and has been living in the country for eight years with her partner Nik Bryant.

She now enters the wool sheds rarely, as her full-time job is with Waitomo Honey.

Crisp has some experience with short hair, having her hair shorn once before for charity, at the Great Yorkshire Show in England in 2014, when the person on the cutting gear was a real hairdresser.

This shearing fundraiser is one of several held recently, with two others in the lower North Island seeing shearers push themselves to the limit.

One involved Hawke’s Bay shearer Ariki Hawkins shearing two back-to-back eight-hour “days”, running from 7am until 5am the following day.

This was done in support of a shearing mate who was injured in a quad bike rollover on a Southland farm.

The other fundraiser was a 24 hour shearathon by Taihape shearers Brad Anderson and Sam Mallalieu, which was done in support of Ronald McDonald House.