Pauanui Beach re-opens after shark sightings

Pauanui Beach was closed for a few hours after a shark sighting.

Swimmers can now dive back into the waters of Pauanui Beach on the Coromandel, after it was closed following a shark sighting.

The beach was closed for about three hours after swimmers were asked to get out of the water at about 1pm on Saturday.

Possibly three sharks were seen in the water.

A Pauanui lifeguard earlier said their policy was to not open the beach until 30 minutes after the last sighting.

Surf Lifesaving NZ’s media and communications manager Mackenzie Koppel​ said it was not uncommon to have shark sightings at beaches across the country and it happened multiple times every summer.

Surf Lifesaving NZ had protocols that were put into place whenever sharks were seen at beaches, Koppel said.

This shark sighting comes less than two days after the death of Kaelah Marlow, who died after being attacked by a shark at Waihī Beach.

Pauanui Beach is about 74 kilometres north of Waihī Beach.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A bronze whaler shark has been found dead on a beach on Auckland's North Shore.

The 19-year-old from Hamilton was rescued from the water by surf lifesavers, but died on the shore.

Waihī Beach was closed on Friday after the attack, but was open for swimming again on Saturday.

A rāhui is still in place at the beach, which prohibits people from fishing or gathering seafood of any kind, and will be in place until January 15.

This extends from the North end of Waihī Beach to the Bowentown Heads and in the harbour to Ongare, Tuapiro and Tanner PT, a social media post by Otawhihi Marae Trust said.

Swimmers in the area were asked to swim between the flags in patrol locations, which are at the main North Waihī Beach, Island View and Bowentown, with an additional patrol location set up at Anzac Bay.

A social media post by the trust explained a rāhui is in place because they consider blood loss sacred or Tapu.

“For respect for the immediate family and those involved we have placed the Rahui to be able to cleanse the sea.”

The chance of being attacked by a shark is “very very slim,” Niwa shark expert Warrick Lyon said previously, but he advises swimmers to be cautious still.

Smaller sharks were “everywhere” around the New Zealand coast and some larger species could come in close to the shore, he said.