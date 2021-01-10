Fire destroys house in Whitianga

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a home in Nicholas Ave, Whitianga, about 5.16pm on Saturday.

A house in Whitianga has been destroyed after it was consumed by fire on Saturday afternoon.

Details about the blaze in a home in Nicholas Ave remain sketchy, however the Whitianga Volunteer Fire Brigade was alerted about 5.16pm, and arrived to find the fire “well involved”.

Two crews were required to get the fire under control, which took about 45 minutes, and the brigade had to remain at the scene for more than two and a half hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The occupants of the house, understood to be a young family, were quickly accounted for and were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Fire Service investigators have returned to the scene on Sunday to conduct further examinations.