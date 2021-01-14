Three-year-old child seriously injured after being struck by car in Hamilton

A three-year-old child was hit by a car on Discovery Drive, in Flagstaff, Hamilton.

Details remain sketchy, however the accident happened at 6.30pm on Discovery Drive, in the northern suburb of Flagstaff, not far from Discovery Park.

The child has been rushed to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition by St John Ambulance.

While the gender of the child is not yet known, a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said shortly after 8pm that the youngster was in a stable condition, but still undergoing assessment, in the hospital’s emergency department.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while police investigate the cause of the crash.