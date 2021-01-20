Smoke alarm wakes man to fire burning in Hamilton home

A fire on Moreland Ave in Hamilton has destroyed a family home.

A Hamilton man whose house was engulfed inflames within minutes of him escaping says working smoke alarms saved his life after the early morning blaze.

Emergency services were called to a fire about 12.40am on Wednesday in Moreland Ave, northern fire communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

A man who lives at the house, who did not want to be named, said he was woken up by the smoke alarms alerting him to a fire.

He quickly left and called the fire brigade and said within five minutes the house was up in flames.

His partner and four daughters are all away, so he just had to get himself out of the house.

The man said he was not feeling “that flash” after the fire.

“There’s going to be a fair bit to rebuild.”

He said the whole house was damaged.

“This is the most burnt bit [the front] but the rest is just smoke damaged.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The man was woken up by a smoke alarm going off and says that saved his life.

The resident encouraged people after this incident to check their smoke alarms and make sure the batteries were working.

“It definitely saved my life.”

He was planning to stay with his parents while things got organised and said the family have insurance.

A neighbour said the community had been rallying around, with people all bringing over food and offering shelter.

He said they had gone down to check the house after the fire started, and he had never seen anything like it.

“The big room closest to the road [the flames were] going the height of the roof.

“It was fully wrecked.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff It was only about five minutes after the man escaped that the house was up in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the sense of smell is lost when asleep, hence the need for smoke alarms.

They recommend long-life photoelectric smoke alarms as they are typically more effective at detecting slow smouldering fires, while ionisation smoke alarms are more effective at detecting fast flaming fires.

It is recommend to install a smoke alarm in every bedroom, hallway and living area.

The Residential Tenancy Act requires landlords to install and replace expired smoke alarms with long-life battery photoelectric smoke alarms.