68 shakes recorded across Bay of Plenty and Rotorua area

A magnitute 4.9 earthquake that hit near Rotorua was felt widely. Dots represent where it was felt, with darker dots indicating higher intensity on this Geonet graphic.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake that rocked the Bay of Plenty has been described as like someone trying to push a resident’s house around.

GeoNet reported the earthquake at 8.12am on Monday and said the quake was five kilometres deep, and 20km east of Rotorua.

The quake was one of a string that started with a magnitude 4.5 just before 8am.

Since the 4.9 earthquake there have been a number of aftershocks, but Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said in a social media post there had been no damage reported .

“Lots of people felt them and there was a lot of swaying, but at this stage we are not aware of any damage.

“Some things are still being checked as a precaution, especially because they were such shallow quakes.”

GeoNet said the quakes were shallow, and they’ve had more than 5200 felt reports.

They said the earthquakes looked like a swam, which they often saw in that area, the Okataina Volcanic Centre.

“We’ve recorded over 68 events since 7.47am [Monday] ranging in size from

“Okataina Volcanic Centre lies east of Rotorua and is one of two active caldera volcanoes in the Taupō Volcanic Zone.”

They said earthquake swarms were common in the Taupo Volcanic Zone, especially in the area between Rotorua and Taupō, which is tectonically active.

“The last swarm with quakes of this size within the caldera was in July 2004 located just north near Lake Rotoehu and before that in 1998, just to the south of today’s sequence.”

People took to social media to share their experience of the earthquake.

“Mum messaged me from Tauranga when she felt the earthquake.”

Others asked family members to stay safe and prepare emergency kits.

A number of people felt the quake in Tauranga as well as Whakatāne, Murupara and Rotorua.

“Did anyone feel this? Literally felt like someone was trying to push my house."

One of the quakes was also caught live on air during an interview with The AM Show.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Chair, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, could be seen visibly moving and interrupted host Duncan Garner to tell him "wow gosh there's an earthquake going on down here".

Garner asked if she was OK and if it had finished, to which she replied "we're still rocking and rolling here", before carrying on with the interview.