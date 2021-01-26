Principals gear up for rough year as more families struggle with back-to-school costs

Supplied Low decile schools around the country are trying to ensure parents know there is food support at school.

Schools are preparing for a tough start to the year as more families than ever struggle with back-to-school costs due to the fallout of Covid-19.

Kimihia School principal Pamela Dunn said they had students falling asleep at school in 2020 because they had such little food, they were exhausted.

In Huntly she said the people who were the most affected were those who had lost their jobs or had their hours reduced.

They went to KidsCan for support, and she said in the last term in 2020 they started to received food, and this year they would be receiving more support.

“We wanted to be able to help and reduce the pressure on children and the amount of pressure children put on parents.

“We have had a lot of food, sanitary items, raincoats and shoes.”

Being able to feed children made a huge difference, she said.

“When children arrive at school, and they are hungry, they can’t learn.

“They can’t concentrate. When you’re hungry you [are also] really tired.

Dunn said they were really grateful for support from KidsCan and for all the people who supported them.

Supplied Kimihia School principal Pamela Dunn says in Huntly

Low decile schools around the country were sourcing cheaper uniforms and stationery and ensuring parents knew there was food support at school, KidsCan chief executive officer Julie Chapman said.

“Many [children] are hungry, missing a uniform, shoes, and stationery.

“They’re upset that they don’t fit in.

“One social worker told us about a really smart kid who was so embarrassed he didn’t have the right uniform he just stopped coming to school,” Chapman said.

“Education is a child’s way out of poverty, so we’re doing all we can to help remove these barriers.”

Research for KidsCan by Colmar Brunton on food insecurity highlighted the challenges children living in poverty were facing every day.

Researchers found a lack of food was “just one aspect of the myriad of functional challenges” that some children faced from when they woke up until when they went to sleep.

“Some start the day sleep-deprived in an overcrowded home.

“Their parents may be already at work, working multiple shifts to try to make ends meet.

“It’s their job to get their siblings ready.

“Their uniforms might be dirty because there’s no washing powder.

“There’s not enough food for breakfast or lunch, no money for the bus. They don’t have adequate shoes or rain gear.

“The impact is huge. Some won’t make it to school at all. Others arrive wet, in dirty clothes, feeling embarrassed, stressed, and exhausted,” Chapman said.

The research also found that “teachers are getting hit from all angles” with the job consuming their time, effort and money as they took care of child welfare before they could teach.

A principal reported they went to second-hand shops on their weekend to buy togs and towels so the kids could do swimming lessons.

KidsCan is aiming to raise $350,000 to help support families with back-to-school costs.

People can visit backtoschool.org.nz to buy items for school children including hot meals, breakfast, fleece-lined jackets, and shoes.