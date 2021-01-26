Man arrested in Morrinsville after brief police pursuit

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Morrinsville after a brief pursuit [file photo].

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Morrinsville after a brief police pursuit.

The pursuit happened on Tuesday morning while police were trying to find a person due to appear in Hamilton on an existing warrant to arrest, a police statement said.

Several Morrinsville properties were searched by police looking for the man and, after a brief pursuit, he was arrested on Coronation Rd.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said she heard sirens from inside her house, so went to see what was going on.

She said a number of police cars were slowly following a blue car, which had flat tyres or a broken bumper, and was making a scraping noise on the road.

“Just past the Moorhouse St intersection the police vehicles circled the blue car more and pushed his vehicle into a power pole.

“I heard a police dog barking and the [man] swearing at the police, then [I saw] the shirtless man being assisted by a handful of officers into the undercover car.”

She said it gave people in their small town a scare.

Another person said their car was almost hit by the man as they were coming out of Coronation Rd, and they had to reverse to get out of his path.

A police spokeswoman said a police vehicle was used to bring the man's vehicle to a stop, which was travelling at low speed after the tyres were spiked.