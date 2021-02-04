Court date for man who 'dishonestly' accessed online pizza ordering website

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon appeared at Rotorua District Court after being charged with hacking into Hell Pizza’s online ordering website.

Allegations he “dishonestly” accessed Hell Pizza’s online ordering website has landed a Rotorua man with a court date – and a charge with a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon, 33, appeared at Rotorua District Court on Thursday where he faces a charge that he “directly accessed a computer system, namely Hell Pizza online ordering website”.

The charge details note he is alleged to have “dishonestly and without claim of right obtained property, namely food and beverages”.

The alleged offending spans a period of just over two months, from May 30, 2020 to August 11, 2020.

No pleas were entered and Dixon is set to reappear on February 12.

*A previous version of this story which said Dixon hacked into the Hell Pizza system was incorrect.