Mystery of unidentified body in Waikato River may soon be solved

This t-shirt was recovered from the man’s body.

Police are working to formally identify a man's body found in the Waikato River following a public plea for help.

The man’s body was recovered on January 27 after it was spotted between Cobham and Victoria bridges in Hamilton.

And despite a number of enquiries police hadn’t been able to identify the man.

On Wednesday, they put out a plea to help identify him.

And on Friday, police said in a statement that they received a number of nominations about the man’s identity and were working through the formal identification process in relation to one of them.

The man’s body was wearing a black Obey t-shirt with a cigarette packet design on the front, a red checkered Rivet Workwear hooded jacket, grey pants and black leather Blundstone work boots.

“Police and Victim Support are providing support to the family at this tragic time,” the police statement said.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the death.