Woman attacked by dog while out walking in Hamilton

Irene, 66, was bitten by a dog in Hamilton while she was out walking with her husband and their poodle, Lily.

Warning: Some readers may find some images distressing.

A woman who was attacked by a dog that leapt off the back of a ute stopped at traffic lights wants the dog to be found and put down.

Irene, who didn't want her last name used for fear of retribution, was out for a walk in Hamilton on Tuesday with her husband John and poodle Lily, which she said was a regular nightly occurrence.

As they approached the intersection of Heaphy Terrace and Brooklyn Rd, Irene, 66, saw a dog leap out of the back window of a ute parked at the lights, bolting towards the trio.

“Both of us saw this massive dog [pitbull crossed with a rottweiler] come hurtling towards us.”

READ MORE:

* Child attacked by dog in Golden Bay

* Poodle killed, owner injured in dog attack on Auckland's North Shore

* Dog mauled in Waimate undergoes second surgery

* Council to discuss dog control solutions after brutal mauling of seven-year-old



She grabbed Lily, throwing her into her husband’s arms, then saw the dog had latched onto her leg, just above her knee, with its teeth sinking into her thigh.

John, 68, said he held Lily above his head to try and keep her out of reach of the dog.

Emergency services were called and Irene was taken to hospital, where she had to have surgery under general anaesthetic to clean out the wound.

“It was a big ordeal.

“It’s OK for me, but imagine a child?”

Tom Lee/Stuff John, 68, Irene, 66, and their dog Lily were out for their nightly walk when a dog attacked Irene.

The dog’s owner approached her straight away and apologised, but when she made it clear she wanted the dog put down he left.

“He said ‘I know my dog I sleep with it’...’but it’s like a child to me’, and I said don't compare this dog to a child.”

The man also said he was aware of the recent baby that had been killed by a dog in Enderley as he lived in the area.

Irene said she had no doubt the dog was coming to kill her dog.

The vehicle was described as an older style navy/dark blue ute with four doors and an open tray, and the dog looked like a pitbull crossed with a rottweiler, of solid build with a brindle coat, she said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Irene had to have surgery under general anaesthetic to clean out the wound.

She wanted to make people aware this dog was in the community and to be vigilant, as she said the attack happened “so fast”.

“You can be innocently walking and a dog can come out...and attack you.

After reading about a recent dog attack in Ōpōtiki she said she felt compelled to speak out, as she had bounced back from this attack, but a child might not be so lucky.

Two children were badly injured in the attack in Ōpōtiki, with one almost having their ear severed.

Irene said she was feeling “pretty good really”, but she was still fired up about the incident.

“I want the dog put down.

“Next time it could be a child.”

They had been walking their dog for many years and John said over time they had seen owner behaviour slipping, with fewer leads and collars used.

Irene appealed to the owner of the dog to come forward and said all his details had been passed on to police.

Tom Lee/Stuff Irene says they had no doubt the dog was coming to kill their dog, Lily.

She said they were overwhelmed with support from people at the scene, with a woman in a car behind the ute taking a photo of the registration, and giving a full statement to police.

All the attending emergency services personnel and staff at Waikato Hospital also made the incident easier to deal with, Irene said.

“I would like to put a thanks out to the wonderful people who stopped to help me.

“Everyone was so amazing, that took the trauma out of the event."

A police spokeswoman said police enquiries were complete, but they had notified Animal Control and were assisting them with their investigation.