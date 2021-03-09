'Other people just see a pallet, I see an opportunity' - man inspired during rock-bottom cancer battle

Denis Rota was inspired to set up a new venture while stricken with bowel cancer.

A smile creeps across Denis Rota’s face as he is complimented on his chopping boards.

The 50-year-old Hamilton man is quick to dismiss it as having “always been good with his hands”, but you can see the love and care that goes into each one.

His workshop walls are dripping in inspirational quotes, and he said he likes to make his own up to inspire himself and others who come in.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Denis Rota with his daughter, Roxy Rota, who spends weekends with him trying to sell his chopping boards.

But Rota hasn’t always been so positive about life.

Two years ago, he was curled up in a ball on the floor, knocked down from battling bowel cancer.

He was diagnosed at the end of 2018 and underwent surgery, leaving him with a colostomy bag.

Twelve sessions of chemotherapy later he had bowel cancer beat – but now he has cancer in his throat.

After his treatment for bowel cancer he said it took about a year to come right and to realise how to work with his new body.

“The first six months is the worst. You have this thing poking out of your stomach, and you have to change the bag.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff His boards are mostly made out of rimu and oak and are handmade by Rota.

The idea to start his chopping board business – Real Wood NZ – came to him when he was at his lowest, battling his first round of cancer.

“When you’re at rock bottom you think of things to do.”

What started as an idea has slowly developed into a passion, and Rota has big dreams.

Having worked in a timber yard before his illness he had a love of wood, so he decided he wanted to get back to doing something with his hands.

Using mostly rimu and oak he started creating a variety of chopping boards, butcher blocks and platter boards – you name it, he can make it.

He now sells them from a stall at Swarbricks Landing on River Rd all day Saturday and Sunday, rain, hail or shine.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Rota has a list of tools he would love to be able to buy, but his process is still simple.

They’re long days, and sometimes he doesn’t sell anything, but he knows he has to start somewhere.

His family have set him up a Facebook page for the business, and Rota said his long-term goal is to come off the job seeker’s benefit and have this be his job full-time.

“I have to build it up, it’s going to take a while.”

After all his bills come out Rota said he is left with “nothing” to live off, so his chopping board business is run creatively.

He picks up wood where he can, with a lot of it coming from Facebook.

“Other people just see a pallet, I see an opportunity.”

Struggling is not new to Rota and his family, with his dad dying when he was young and his mum dying last year.

He said his mother was resourceful and always lived off the land - eeling and gathering where possible.

“I know what struggle looks like, but when you’re at the bottom looking up, it takes time to get there.”

Everything he makes is currently done by hand, due to a lack of money and space. Rota uses a jigsaw and handsaw.

But he has a list of tools he would love to be able to buy, with a thicknesser high on his list, as well as a really long blade for his jigsaw, so he can cut more shapes.

His dreams don’t stop at extra tools, with Rota hopeful he can keep expanding and create something great.

“A bigger warehouse, having people work for me, having an office.”

But for now, he just loves thinking of the pieces he has made sitting in people’s homes.