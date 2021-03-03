Teen run down while getting the mail

Kyden Lovegrove, 14, was hit by a van on Gordonton Road as he was walking along reading a letter.

As he wandered back to the car, looking at mail he'd just collected, Kyden Lovegrove didn't know he was taking his last steps for months.

"I heard the van coming, but had no time to move," the Hamilton 14-year-old told Stuff.

It was about 1.30pm on December 14, 2020, when the van collected his right-hand side, near the corner of Gordonton and Boyd roads.

“If I was one step to the right I would have been killed,” Kyden said.

Dominico Zapata/Waikato Times Major surgery to rebuild Kyden Lovegrove’s leg lasted almost 14 hours and involved a thick flap grafted from his left thigh.

His family was told the driver fell asleep.

The white van shot past the vehicle his grandfather, Murray Annals​, was waiting in.

Annals thought Kyden had been killed, but found him sitting up.

“My grandad came running over ... and put his hand tightly around my right leg to stop the blood loss,” Kyden said.

Kyden's leg had muscle torn off and was sticking out at a 90-degree angle, but Annals tried to block his view.

LOVEGROVE FAMILY/Supplied This Bair Hugger device was used on Kyden Lovegrove's leg for several days after surgery which included attaching a flap from his left thigh.

He remembers two women stopping to help, one chatting to him his favourite cricketers - and his parents are grateful.

“It's really quite humbling as a parent to know that they were there with our boy when we couldn't be,” Mum Jade Lovegrove said.

After a painful wait, Kyden was delighted to hear the ambulance's siren.

In resus at ED, he remembers 20 to 30 people around him, starting to cut his clothes off.

“I was like, uh, oh – oh, nah, I don't really care.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Kyden Lovegrove's goals include getting enough foot and ankle movement to swim, walking in winter, and getting back on the cricket pitch.

His parents arrived and Jade stuck her head in to let him know.

They felt powerless, father Mark Lovegrove said.

”What do you do? ‘Hey mate, good luck’.”

Kyden's whole body was swollen, and it was the start of a long hospital journey - but he’s already setting recovery goals.

He would have seven surgeries – more are to come – and spend Christmas and New Year’s days in hospital.

“I remember saying one thing” Kyden said, “and that was, I'm so glad it was me with my leg [hurt in the crash] and not a family coming the other way,” Kyden said.

Doctors weren't sure if they would be able to save his leg and, on that first day, his parents waited three hours to hear doctors had got blood flow to his foot.

Google Kyden Lovegrove was hit on the corner of Gordonton and Boyd Roads, Gordonton, on December 14, 2020.

Jade and Mark faced a constant juggle: caring for Kyden and their two younger children, and running a business.

Kyden's major reconstructive surgery on December 20 took nearly 14 hours, Jade said.

It involved both orthopaedic and plastic surgeons, and using a thick skin flap taken from his left thigh.

“Ten to 15 years ago they weren't doing that sort of surgery, so he probably would have lost the leg,” Mark said.

For days afterwards, Kyden had cool flannels on his head and a warming device around his leg to maintain 38 degrees.

That kept the small blood vessels open and increased the chances of the flap taking, Mark said.

Kyden had eight blood transfusions, and now plans to start donating once he turns 16.

LOVEGROVE FAMILY/Supplied After five weeks in Waikato Hospital, Kyden Lovegrove was discharged, but he has more surgery and plenty of specialist appointments to come.

Asked what he'd want to say to people about the crash, Kyden first quipped “don't get the mail”.

"Don't take stuff for granted," he said. "You don't know when your last steps will be.”

Confinement to a hospital room took him away from pursuits he loves: cricket, football, hunting, mountain biking, and a long-anticipated camping trip at Waikawau Bay on the Coromandel Peninsula.

One of the few smiles Kyden’s parents saw during his inpatient days was thanks to NZ Police and Black Cap and Northern Districts cricketer Tim Southee.

A police officer from the crash scene brought up a note from Southee, along with signed shirts, shorts, and a test shirt Southee wore.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff One of the few smiles while Kyden Lovegrove was in hospital was because a police officer who attended the crash brought up cricket memorabilia from one of his cricket idols, Tim Southee.

Three months after the crash, Kyden is due to start rehab, and has set his goals.

Gaining movement in his ankle and foot will allow him to swim, and he wants to walk again in winter.

By term four, he plans to be back on the cricket pitch.

There's more surgery to come, including to remove metalwork in his leg - Kyden has asked to keep it.

His parents are grateful for everyone from bystanders who stopped to help, to a paramedic at the scene who handled a tricky transfer onto a spinal board, and medical and surgical teams who cared for him.

Jade wants more awareness around driving fatigued - along the lines of campaigns against drink or drug driving - and encouraged anyone feeling weary to take a 10-minute power nap.

After crashes, people don't see the hours of surgery and rehabilitation, and impact on families, Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said.

Lovegrove would be affected by the consequences of this crash for life, through no fault of his own.

"This is why we police the roads and have such a strict, no tolerance policy," he said.Anyone can make a mistake of lapse of judgment, and the consequences can be horrendous.