Council cuts down on carbon count - but Covid takes some of the credit

The Hamilton City Council is keeping a tally of the number of trees it plants - and environment committee chairwoman Margaret Forsyth wants residents to know all about it. (File photo)

If the Hamilton City Council plants a tree but doesn’t tell anyone about it, does it get to feel good about its efforts to combat climate change?

These and other questions were mulled by members of the council’s environment committee on Tuesday, during a progress report on the organisation’s much-vaunted Climate Change Action Plan.

And much more vaunting was something the committee members wanted to see.

The council aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decade, in line with the Carbon Zero Act, and return methane emissions from plants and animals to 10 per cent below 2017 levels.

READ MORE:

* How to cut your carbon, according to some of the country's 'biggest losers'

* Emission cuts may not seem 'sufficiently ambitious' but it's complicated

* Founders' future: Community park space vision gets councillors talking



By 2050 targets go further, as per the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act: zero net emissions of greenhouse gases.

As strategy and communications general manager Sean Hickey pointed out in his report, in the 2019/2020 year the organisation generated 10,438 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (excluding biogenic methane) – a reduction of 4.5 per cent.

While this was a good drop and in line with the desired progress towards achieving the 2050 target, a good portion of that reduction was attributable to the first Covid-19 lockdown, when many council services went into an enforced hiatus.

Councillors, including committee chairwoman Margaret Forsyth, were keen to trumpet the council’s successes.

“The number of times I have had members of the public, or even colleagues asking how we are getting on. Well, we are doing things but we are not communicating that clearly enough, and probably regularly enough, to our audiences.

“It would be really helpful to include an up to date tally of trees we have planted across the city. Planting trees and sequestering C02, that’s a pretty big action.”

Cr Mark Bunting agreed.

“It’s a pretty passionate subject out there, and I’m just wondering are we actually maximising the work we do? Are we demonstrating this enough in the community? Could we be putting press releases out there for everything we are doing?

“It’s quite significant, and often we get accused of doing nothing when all this stuff is going on in the background.”

Added mayor Paula Southgate: “There is a lot of work that we do in our council ... that is climate mitigation.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council environment committee chairwoman Margaret Forsyth: "It would be really helpful to include an up to date tally of trees we have planted across the city."

“To really tackle climate we have to come at it from all angles. We have to build more resilient communities. We have to build more low carbon options into the way we build our houses. We are already proposing a reasonably ambitious programme of gully restoration and green space offsetting.”

Creating a “one-place portal” that collated all the council’s climate-related initiatives would help win over both public and gain the assistance of central government agencies, the mayor said.

“When people in the public say ‘What is the city council doing about climate?’ there is no one place to go and say ‘Well, here it is. We have to say we are doing sustainable subdivision over here, we are doing green space in this portfolio, we’re doing technology in this portfolio, we’re doing, we’re doing, we’re doing.”

The council has estimated the city’s biggest contributors to the carbon footprint were land transport (62 per cent) and energy use in businesses, industry, and residential buildings (29 per cent).

While agriculture was by far the biggest source of greenhouse emissions for the Waikato region as a whole, within the city boundary it accounted for less than 1 per cent of emissions.

Council staff will provide a more fulsome report on how the plan is progressing – including how many trees have been planted – to the June meeting of the committee.