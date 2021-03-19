Hamilton accountant adds value with free swimming lessons for Waikato kids

Simon Gower wants to teach every child in the Waikato to swim.

His goal is to teach every child in the Waikato to swim.

But that’s only achievable one child, one school at a time.

In just two months Simon Gower has taught 1450 local children how to swim through his decile one school swimming programme.

A lot of families can’t afford private swimming lessons, the Hamilton accountant told Stuff.

“Children simply miss out on a valuable life skill.”

READ MORE:

* Water skills for life making a splash at Manawatū schools

* Fulton Swim School wins Outstanding Swim School of the Year

* The fate of Kiwi school pools still on the line



For the month of February, Gower and his team of swimming coaches – mostly university students – teach disadvantaged kids how to swim.

“We’re in a low socio-economic area and schools aren't given any funding to do learn to swim lessons.

“Some teachers, some who can’t swim themselves, are teaching kids to swim.”

Tom Lee/Stuff In two months Simon Gower taught 1,450 local children how to swim.

In his pilot programme last year, 700 students at Fairfield College and Insoll Avenue School Primary were taught valuable life skills.

Gower said there’s no point teaching loads of schools and children, “a little bit here and a little bit there”.

“We need to be with the kids every day for a month.”

And that is exactly what they do.

Every day in February, between four and six coaches spend the month teaching kids to swim at a number of schools across the Waikato.

This year three decile one primary schools were part of the programme where over 20,000 individual swimming lessons were conducted.

“I’d rather do three schools and do it amazing and see the progression, then try to do six schools poorly.

“The whole point is to teach kids to swim, not to stand up and go ‘look at us, we taught 5000 kids to swim’ but the kids didn’t get much out of it.

Tom Lee/Stuff Simon Gower celebrates his latest milestone at Waterworld, Hamilton.

“I love to see kids swimming, having fun and being active.”

He hopes to see fewer drownings too.

In January alone, four people drowned in three days in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Gower volunteers his time to the programme but needs money to pay for the coaches and continue the programme in 2022.

“The more support we get, the more schools we can add,” Gower said.

AIA Vitality Group gifted Gower $50,000 after it was giving away money for initiatives that positively contribute to the health and wellbeing of a local community.

“For a one-month programme, three schools and 20 coaches, 95 per cent of the $50,000 goes towards coaches wages.”

On Friday, an inter-schools Fairfield cluster event for decile one schools was held.

The entire national swimming squad from St Paul’s swum alongside kids that had been put through the programme.