School counsellor made sexual advances on student in 'gross breach of trust'

A 13-year-old girl who went to a school guidance counsellor found herself the subject of sexual advances from that counsellor (file photo).

A school guidance counsellor who made sexual advances towards a teenager seeking help with personal problems has been sentenced to four months of home detention.

The counsellor – who is no longer employed in that profession – was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court after earlier pleading guilty to a single charge of doing an indecent act with intent to insult.

The charge, which has a maximum penalty of two years in jail, is a representative charge, meaning it covered offences on a number of occasions between 2015 and 2018 at a Waikato school.

However, even though an application to permanently suppress the name of the counsellor – and, by extension, two schools where the counsellor worked – was declined by Judge Philip Connell, the counsellor still can’t be named.

That’s because, through defence counsel Mark Jepson, the counsellor immediately appealed that decision. Judge Connell granted Jepson 20 working days to lodge an appeal and allowed for the counsellor’s interim name suppression to continue until the date of a hearing.

The court heard the student started counselling sessions with the defendant when she was 13 and, over time, the frequency of these increased to sometimes three a day.

The counsellor began to frequently steer the topic of discussion towards matters of a sexual nature. As the girl talked about those issues, the counsellor put their hands in their own pockets and appeared to touch their genitals.

On one occasion in 2018, the counsellor began questioning what the girl was wearing underneath her school uniform, before approaching and lifting up her shirt, exposing her stomach and bra.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The school counsellor was sentenced at the Hamilton District Court.

She should be used to that sort of thing, the counsellor told her.

Upset, she pulled away and tried to leave, however the counsellor stood in the doorway and refused to let her leave until she had calmed down.

On another occasion, the court heard how the counsellor talked about some upcoming knee surgery and invited the girl to touch their knee, before taking her hand and placing it on their leg, near the crotch. Again, this upset the girl and again the counsellor prevented her from leaving until she had calmed down.

The offending was reported to the police in 2019.

During sentencing on Friday, Judge Connell had the benefit of a statement provided by the girl’s father, who said the experiences had badly affected her, and she was now suffering from increased anxiety and behaviour.

Worse, she was refusing to attend any further counselling sessions, as she now had a deep-seated distrust of people in that role.

It was, said the judge, “a brick wall in her path to recovery”.

He described the offending as a gross breach of trust, and the counsellor had, in a letter to the court, admitted it badly undermined the work done by others in the profession around the country.

The counsellor was academically well qualified, with an unblemished record, and as such would have been fully aware of the damage they were doing to the girl, the judge said.

A Probation Service pre-sentence report had found the counsellor at low risk of re-offending, and at medium risk of harm to others. The report writer said the counsellor was very remorseful and had feelings of self-disgust.

A psychologist’s report found that, to a degree, the counsellor blamed work stress for the sexual advances towards the girl.

The judge took a start point of 12 months in jail. The counsellor’s guilty plea, remorse and other factors brought that down to eight months, which was converted to four months of home detention.

“This can’t really be said to be the lightest offending in the range of this charge.”

In declining permanent suppression, Judge Connell said while he had great sympathy for the counsellor’s partner and family, naming the defendant would not amount to extreme hardship for any of them.

“This is serious within the charge he has pleaded guilty to ... [stress and embarrassment] are matters that go with offending of this nature.”

He noted the principal of the school where the offending happened supported the counsellor being named.

While there would be acute embarrassment to the institution, both staff and pupils would be able to meet whatever challenges were presented by publication of the counsellor’s identity, the principal said.

It was a “courageous” stance to take, and very commendable, the judge said.

Another school that employed the counsellor soon after the offending did not wish the defendant to be named, but said they would abide by the decision of the court.