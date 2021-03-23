Revenge attack on tree that broke his phone puts chainsaw-wielding man in court

Alex Ha has admitted felling a silver birch on road reserve in Taupo and will pay just over $4000 in fines and reparations.

Enraged that a falling branch had broken his phone, a Taupō man’s act of tree-felling vengeance backfired by costing him a day in court and $4000.

At the time of the felling of a prominent mature Silver Birch on the Taupo’ lakefront, Alex Ha said his business was struggling – due to the failure of a business venture in Hong Kong, and he overreacted.

The summary of facts noted that in explanation, he claimed a falling branch that hit him in the head caused him to trip and break his phone.

In court Ha admitted cutting the tree down on July 26 last year but said through an interpreter at the Taupō District Court on Monday that his business had been suffering due to Covid-19 and that he was angered when hit by a branch from the tree that he thought “was nearly dying.”

However, in weighing up matters that he was compelled to consider, Judge Tony Snell noted that the level of deliberateness was high – “because you turned up with a vehicle, trailer and chainsaw to undertake the felling of the tree. So this was very deliberate behaviour rather than a spur of the moment, reactive decision.”

Judge Snell said he also took into account the environment of the area affected – council land in clear view of the public, with the tree contributing to the amenity value of the immediate surrounds.

It was one of only a few mature trees in that area, he said.

The birch was growing with two or three others on roadside reserve on Taharepa Road, close to Vu Thermal Hotel.

“The extent of the damage was that the tree was completely felled and had to be removed by council contractors,” said Judge Snell

While the maximum penalty for the damage was $20,000, Judge Snell said Ha’s attitude – he had been cooperative with the council, admitted his wrong doing and entered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity, meant he was entitled to a discount from a starting point he set at $2000-$2500.

He fined Ha $1500 and imposed an order for reparation of $2780.40 to cover the cost of a mature replacement tree, replanting and the cleanup of the birch by the Taupō District Council.

The fine of $1500 was accompanied by an order allowing 90 per cent to go directly to the council to cover the cost of bringing the prosecution.

In a release following the case TDC chief executive Gareth Green said the conviction served as a warning to anyone considering illegally damaging trees on council land.

In August 2020 Taupō Mayor David Trewavas issued a warning of zero tolerance to tree vandalism, calling the attacks disappointing and destructive and saying council would do everything to find the culprits and hold them to account.