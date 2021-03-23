Younger people getting more active in local government initiatives, survey reveals

Younger Hamiltonians are evidently taking a greater interest in their community and the role of Māori in it, if feedback on a new Hamilton City Council partnership strategy is any indication.

The draft He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing attracted more than 1000 responses, most of which were in favour of various aspects of the strategy.

Unlike other recent public consultations organised by the council, the responses correlated very closely with the city's age spread.

As of the 2018 census, 11,600 Hamilton residents were aged between 15-19 years old – or 7.2 per cent of the population). The He Pou Manawa Ora survey achieved a representative response rate in the under 16 and 16-19 age groups.

Among those who took part were a group of students at Rototuna Junior High School, wanting to know how they could become more actively engaged with their community.

Muna Wharawhara, the council’s Amorangi Māori (Māori relationship manager) said council staff members had been pleasantly surprised to be invited to the school by a teacher after a group of students there declared they wanted to learn more about how the council worked, and how they could be a part of the decision-making process.

There was no obligation or request that they respond to the Pou Manawa Ora survey, but some of the enthusiastic group had chosen to do so.

“Rototuna Junior High School has a proactive focus on Te Ao Māori and felt the consultation was relevant to their curriculum outcomes.

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL The responses to the council's survey on the He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing Strategy correlate closely with the city's age spread.

“As they had already discussed He Pou Manawa Ora in class, and a number of students had already submitted online, they were interested to understand how [they] could engage further in this consultation and with other council initiatives going forward.

Discussion with students was so well received, the council had since been invited back to the school to talk about the long-term plan.

While at least one parent had expressed surprise that his daughter, a pupil at the school, had participated in the survey, there was no legal obligation to seek parental permission before accepting a submission.

“We are also unable to refuse to accept submissions from those under 16 years of age,” Wharawhara said. “In fact, council would be unable to refuse a submission based on someone’s age.”

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL Feedback on the various aspects of the strategy has been overwhelmingly positive, the council's survey found.

Verbal submissions on the strategy are due to be heard at a council hearings and engagement committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

The development of the strategy is a reflection of the council’s push for a more inclusive and considered approach to decision-making. This includes the responsibility to consider the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in its decision-making, in particular, the principle to act in good faith and partnership.

Waikato Tainui, Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa and Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa also played major roles in promoting the draft strategy. This included engaging with kaumatua, pakeke, rangatahi, tamariki/mokopuna, businesses, service providers and the wider Hamilton community.