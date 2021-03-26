Covid-19 and lack of skilled hospitality staff push Waihī bistro to change tack

The Bistro in Karangahake Gorge is closing for six weeks while co-owners Brad King and Emma Walters work on a new model.

A popular bistro near Waihī is having to close its doors while owners adapt the business after struggling to find enough staff to serve their customers.

And they are not alone, with Restaurant Association chief executive officer Marisa Bidois saying she has heard multiple stories of restaurants having to close altogether or adapt due to lack of staff.

The Falls Retreat Bistro has been trading for 10 years, with co-owner Emma Walters saying they had been struggling to hire more experienced staff for some time, but Covid-19 had exacerbated the issue.

Recently their manager and assistant manager both left, with two of their workers also having to leave the country because they were Canadian and could not get their visas extended.

The management staff leaving left a big gap in their roster, Walters said, and it was not one they could easily fill.

“We were never going to be able to hire for all those people.

“It’s the skilled hospo staff we are struggling to hire.

The Bistro has the customers, but has struggled to find skilled hospitality staff to employ.

Finding qualified and experienced staff has always been a challenge for the restaurant, which is in rural Waikato, in Karangahake Gorge.

“We have partly relied on recruiting overseas hospitality professionals for our management positions.

“But with borders closed and Immigration NZ making this harder, we can no longer continue with the same business model.”

Bidois said the lack of overseas workers had affected the whole hospitality industry, as prior to Covid-19, a third of the industry was made up of migrant workers.

“It’s really challenging to recruit for skilled staff...it’s a massive issue.”

They were undertaking a number of initiatives to try and get Kiwis trained in hospitality work and into the industry as Bidois said they had heard from a number of restaurants who were considering shutting.

“There are some extreme examples around the country.”

Walters used to run the front of house at The Bistro herself, but said the accommodation side of the business had taken off with domestic travel, which took her out of the restaurant.

“We’re looking for people with experience and that’s getting harder, especially for front of house.

“It’s not a career for young people, that is why we tend to rely on overseas people.”

The Restaurant Association had been amazing, she said, and the bistro was putting a young employee through training to try and upskill her.

“They call it springboard training, to get her to the next level of managing.”

However, the issue of hiring was not going to be fixed overnight as Walters said everyone was fighting for the same staff.

“It’s the same in Hamilton and Tauranga.

“We need to do something about it.”

Pay was a big part of that, which Walters acknowledged, but she said increasing pay was difficult as there was only so much they could reflect that increase on the menu.

“A chef is paid less than a tradie, it’s hard work, and we’re trying to change that.”

Before Covid, migrant workers made up about a third of the hospitality industry, the Restaurant Association chief executive officer Marisa Bidois said.

Having co-owner Brad King, who is the head chef and Walters’ husband, in the kitchen made that area of the restaurant slightly easier to hire for.

Walters said they were closing the restaurant for six weeks to adapt it towards their new style of operating, which would involve more set menus.

At present the plan was to open Friday night as a more casual dining experience, with pizza and sharing plates.

Saturday night would be a paddock to plate four course degustation and Sunday would be a lunch, family feast style.

These changes would mean less on the menu, so they could control costs more, and also guarantee customers were still getting a great experience.

The restaurant will relaunch in its new form from May.