Car stuck in flood after heavy rain in Hamilton

Heavy rain in Hamilton has caused flooding in some parts of the city, with a person having to get their car towed after getting stuck in flood water.

Emergency services were called to flooding on Delamare Rd in Pukete about 11.30am on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

The car had to be towed and Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended to assist the person.

In Ngāruawāhia citizens took to the streets themselves to unblock drains that left a portion of Ellery St flooded.

Two residents from a street over in Ngāruawāhia saw the flooding on Facebook, so donned their raincoats and headed over with shovels and a stick to help unblock the drains.

Resident Phoebe Odlum has lived on the street for more than 40 years and said it has flooded quite badly in the past, too.

It had not been this bad for about two years she said, after council cleaned the drains out.

“They found tree roots blocking the drains.”

Excess water usually drained away quickly, but on Tuesday it was taking a while to drain.

Stormy weather was predicted to bring periods of rain to many areas in the North Island on Tuesday, with heavy falls and further thunderstorms possible for coastal parts of Waikato.

Parts of the region had seen heavy falls on Tuesday morning, with Hamilton Airport recording 36mm of rain between 5am-7am, MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree​ said

A number of heavy rain watches are in force throughout the day, with a watch also in place for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Taihape between 1pm Tuesday and 1pm Wednesday.