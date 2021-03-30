Car stuck in flood water after heavy rain in Hamilton

Heavy rain has caused some flooding in Hamilton with a car getting stuck in water (file photo).

Heavy rain in Hamilton has caused flooding in some parts of the city, with a person having to get their car towed after getting stuck in flood water.

Emergency services were called to flooding on Delamare Rd in Pukete about 11.30am on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

The car had to be towed and Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended to assist the person.

Stormy weather was predicted to bring periods of rain to many areas in the North Island on Tuesday, with heavy falls and further thunderstorms possible for coastal parts of Waikato.

READ MORE:

* Potential for record high as temperatures set to soar across most of New Zealand

* Temperatures pushing 30C, humid nights and heavy rain in lower North Island

* Heavy rain, severe gales in north; black ice in Dunedin



Parts of the region had already seen heavy falls on Tuesday morning, with Hamilton Airport recording 36mm of rain between 5am-7am, MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree​ said

A number of heavy rain watches are in force throughout the day, with a watch also in place for Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Taihape between 1pm Tuesday and 1pm Wednesday.