City businesses fear for livelihoods if plan to strip street of car parks goes ahead

Parking or pedestrians? War of words in Ward St over proposed changes

Business owners in central Hamilton fear for their livelihoods if a plan to strip car parks from their street goes ahead.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor is backing them, saying the proposal to improve pedestrian and cycle access is ideologically driven and treats Ward St as a “guinea pig”.

However, Hamilton City Council planners reckon the changes could actually prove to be a boon – but concede arguments they could suffer a financial hit do have merit.

Under the current plans, most of the street’s 36 on-street car parks – including some of the few remaining angled parks in the central city – will be removed as part of the experimental refocusing of the street under the auspices of the Innovating Streets for People programme.

About 14 parks will remain in the street, along with a cycleway, gardens, seats and even barbecues that will be installed in a bid to draw people to the area.

Many of those people will be workers at the new Waikato Regional Council headquarters further up the street. Construction on that building will be completed in May.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with Waka Kotahi, which will fund 90 per cent of the cost. A portion of nearby Rostrevor St will also be closed off to traffic from April 19 until early July as part of the trial, and the Ward St trial – which will cost $540,000 – will begin at the end of the month.

But among the businesses leery of the plan is one that is entirely reliant on cars. Hamilton Tyre and Battery owner-operators Kim and Michelle Hansen​ say they feel railroaded by the council’s plans.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Kid Republic owners Keith and Claudine Johnstone say many young and expecting mothers will have to walk further to get to their store if the city council cuts down the number of car parks in Ward St.

“It’s going to be a cluster,” Kim Hansen said. “Our access way will be dropping from 11 metres of road frontage down to four. There’s no loading zones ... They have tried to woo us over, but their consultation process has basically been telling us ‘This is the plan’ There’s been no consideration for the kind of businesses that are actually in this street.”

If the trial were made permanent, their options would be limited: “Survive or move on.”

Adds Michelle Hansen: “Half of the businesses in the street don’t even know what’s going on. If they want to improve the area, they should do something about all the kids hanging around outside Burger King. It’s really intimidating.”

Kid Republic owners Keith and Claudine Johnstone​ faced a similar predicament.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor: “Ward St is being treated as an experimental guinea pig, and it’s just not fair.”

“We get a lot of young mothers, expecting mothers, a lot of grandparents who need parks outside our store.

“We see the objective and we agree with the objective, but it’s going to have a massive detrimental effect on us. We have been here for 13 years and our customers know us and make an effort to come to us. In fairness [council staff] have made efforts to listen to us, but I can’t see it working out too well.”

Tej Singh​, the owner of IT repair firm TNG Solutions, believed if the changes were made permanent it would slash about 30 to 40 per cent of the income from his business.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Kim and Michelle Hansen at Hamilton Tyre and Battery feel the council have not listened to their concerns.

“I am not happy. Our customers are bringing in heavy laptops and desktop computers and they need nearby car parks. I would have to hire a technician to go on-site to do the work, which will increase costs for the customers.”

The business owners have the support of the city’s Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor, who reckons the scheme “lacks any shred of common sense”.

Taylor, who also chairs the council’s Central City Advisory Group, said city councillors should also have been given a chance to formally discuss and vote on the Innovating Streets plan.

“Businesses are willing to compromise because they can see the value in improving the appearance and accessibility of the street – but they feel council never came to the party.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tej Singh from TNG Tech Solutions estimates a 30 to 40 per cent drop in custom if the Innovating Streets trial goes ahead.

“I think the plan is ideologically driven, and it’s been forced through. The businesses have not been listened to ... Ward St is being treated as an experimental guinea pig, and it’s just not fair.”

Taylor said cycle and pedestrian access from the Western Rail Trail, which ends near Hamilton Girls’ High School, did need to be extended through Ward St.

“It certainly does need a cycleway and can be a much more pleasant environment. But a tawdry cheap trial ... is not the way to do it. You are playing with people’s livelihoods here.

“Some of these guys have been on this street a long time and they all deserve better consideration ... I want to see staff sit down with them again and get some agreement before the trial proceeds.”

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL Much investigation and design work has gone into the Innovating Streets plans.

Innovating Streets project leader Martin Parkes said there had been several face-to-face meetings with the business owners since October.

“They have been fully involved, and we are aware of their concerns.”

Workshops had also been held with councillors and the trial had been approved by the council’s hearings and engagement committee.

Kid Republic had been offered four dedicated spaces in a car park on the corner of Ward and Tristram streets, and four extra on-street spaces near the store were also being identified.

It was possible the cycleway could be extended down Bryce St instead of Ward St, he said.

“I hear the concerns, and they do have merit. We will be promoting those businesses as part of our efforts to bring extra people to that street to have a look.

“And we do want to hear their feedback, regardless of whether they like it or not.”

The view from the car park

Hamiltonians who use the car parks were canvassed for their views. The impending reduction in the number of available parks came as news for most.

“I think it will be a disaster,” reckoned Nancy Wilcock, who had come in to the city to drop off her laptop at the AppleFix computer repair store.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff Hamilton resident Nancy Wilcock believes reducing the number of car parks in Ward St "is going to be a disaster".

“I’m very pleasantly surprised I got a park right outside. I won’t be able to do that if they take half the parks away. There are so many cars that need to come into town, where will they all go?”

Sandra Koers, who was heading to Kmart, said she could understand the goal of trying to attract people to the central city – “but if they have nowhere to park, how are they going to get people into town?”

Sales representative Charles Lee was going for a wander through the central city.

“This is a good spot, it’s a nice walking distance to most places and that would be pretty good for young families. I think it’s a good idea to make this street more pedestrian-friendly, but you still need to have plenty of parks in the heart of the city.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff Hamilton shopper Sandra Koers says a loss of car parking spaces might deter people from coming into the central city.

Alain Martin, who was going shopping at The Warehouse, had parked his 4WD in a Ward St park because it was too big to fit into any of the spaces in the underground car park beneath the store.

“If I couldn’t park here, I’d just go to Kmart. It’s not a major issue.”