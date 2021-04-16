Hakarimata track reopening to public, following 10 weeks of restoration work

The Hakarimata Scenic Reserve near Ngaruawahia is a great place to see kauri and to enjoy a walk or tramp through native bush.

The more physically fit members of the Waikato’s population - and those aspiring to become fitter - will again be able to indulge in a free workout when the Hakarimata Walkway reopens.

The southern section of the walkway, one of the Waikato’s most popular tracks in the Hakarimata Ranges, near Ngaruawahia, will reopen to the public on Saturday, following major track restoration work over the past 10 weeks.

The track was closed by the Department of Conservation in early February.

The southern section of the track, once classified as a tramping track, has now been designated a walking track. This means it is a less rigorous and physically demanding walk, requiring a low to moderate level of fitness, whereas before it had been deemed as suitable for experienced back country walkers with a moderate to high level of fitness.

“The upgrades made to this section of the Hakarimata Walkway will make this track more accessible” acting Waikato operations manager Andrew Styche said.

“Steps have been installed along the Waingaro Loop to the same standard as the rest of the walkway, meaning more people can enjoy this beautiful part of the forest.”

The various Hakarimata routes offer options between 30-minute short walks and full day-long walks for the more adventurous.

The full Hakarimata Walkway is 12 kilometres one-way, and crosses the ridge of the Hakarimata Range.

Stuff The Hakarimata steps have long been a good cardiovascular workout for Waikato residents.

“The views towards the coast and across the Waikato Basin are spectacular,” Waikato heritage and visitors ranger Jack Garland said.

However, people come for more than just the view. Track counters at the Waterworks Walk entrance show around 120,000 counts were made in the 2020/2021 year.

“Gravel pits and bags have been left by the Waikato District Council at the entrance of the Brownlee Avenue track so keen visitors can fill a bag, carry it up and tip it out over the steps to help maintain the track,” Garland said.