An Inland beach resort in Hamilton? About time, says marketing expert

US company Crystal Lagoons have constructed artificial water bodies in numerous locations around the world and are proving an attractive addition for new residential developments such as Te Awa Lakes.

Artificial beaches are booming in popularity around the world, and a new one proposed for Hamilton should – according to a marketing expert at Auckland University – prove a magnet for international tourists.

But whether such a user-pays attraction would also be a long term drawcard for Kiwis– who have free beaches like Raglan and Mount Maunganui a short drive away – remains to be seen.

Plans for a $30 million development called Te Awa Lakes Leisure and Recreation Park, to be located at the southern end of the 1500-home Te Awa Lakes residential development, were revealed during long term plan hearings at the Hamilton City Council this week.

Construction on that residential development is due to begin at the end of this year, with the lagoon and recreation park getting under way soon after.

At the centre of the 12 hectare park will be the 2 hectare, 2.4 metre-deep lagoon that will be designed by US company Crystal Lagoons, which has installed such facilities in numerous countries. It would be at least partially heated, meaning people would be able to make use of it throughout the winter months.

Associate Professor Mike Lee, from Auckland University’s marketing school, said while the beach resort proposal was – for most Hamiltonians – unexpected, it was also long overdue.

“These attractions are now quite common overseas, and in New Zealand we have been a little bit behind the eight ball in that regard.”

Lee said while New Zealand had numerous natural attractions that drew international tourists here, there were few activity-based attractions.

Supplied Mike Lee, an associate professor in marketing at Auckland University, says the Crystal Lagoon concept would be a magnet to bring more international visitors to Hamilton.

“It’s not like Raglan. It’s a water park, essentially, and people love a good water park.”

The lagoon would, long term, be a drawcard for international tourists and would compliment the region’s other main visitor attractions: Hobbiton and the Hamilton Gardens.

“You can’t just rely on Hamiltonians to make it float.”

It would also have a low environmental impact and should create jobs, he said.

The project is being driven by the Perry Charitable Trust, and general manager Jennifer Palmer said while entry prices were a long way away from being figured out, they intended the cost of taking a family to the lagoon for a day to be “much less” than taking them to the Rainbow’s End fun park.

The Crystal Lagoon company, which has headquarters in Dallas and Miami, started out building the gigantic oases in South America and the Middle East about 20 years ago, and in more recent times demand has taken off in the United States.

The company has patented the technology behind its man-made bodies of water, and designs and sells them to housing developers, who take care of the actual construction. The lagoons are much cheaper to develop than the average golf course and, surprisingly, use less water to run.

For home buyers priced out of purchasing coastal properties, buying houses in communities that came with an artificial lagoon was proving an attractive alternative.

In colder US cities, like Pittsburgh, the lagoon became a gigantic ice skating rink during the winter months.

The lagoons are constantly filtered and come with mobile vacuum cleaning machines which patrol the bottom of the pool, sucking up foreign matter. They also did not require a great amount of chemicals, such as chlorine, to keep the water clean.