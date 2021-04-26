Battle for the bands: Music advocate takes on city councillor over lack of support

Most of the arts and music organisations that receive Hamilton City Council funding are long-established entities that don't cater for younger artists struggling to break into the industry, Kat Waswo says.

A champion of Hamilton’s underground music scene has crossed swords with one of the city’s politicians during a bid to boost support for the city’s young musicians and artists.

Kat Waswo, a co-founder of the Grrrl Fest Kirikiriroa festival and now a member of the newly-formed group FARK – For Arts Rising in Kirikiriroa – addressed the city councillors as part of the council’s long term plan submission hearings.

Unlike other arts advocates who have requested financial and other support during the hearings, Waswo’s presentation was much more confrontational.

And she received an equally blunt reply from councillor Ewan Wilson, evidently irked by the suggestion the council was not doing enough for the arts sector.

READ MORE:

* Creative crowd confronts council: It's time to get your arts into gear

* Grrrl power movement kicks back into life in Hamilton

* REVIEW: Pool (No Water), at the Meteor Theatre, Hamilton



Waswo said there were numerous barriers creatively-inclined young people in the city faced, including a lack of resources and facilities, and an abundance of disdain from older citizens.

“Why don’t ... young people choose to stay in Hamilton? Why are our talented youth moving away or moving back home? It’s because Hamilton City Council doesn’t do enough to help retain talented youth.

“FARK is a new independent group of locals who are tired of waiting for the council to notice the value that we add to the city, and would like the council to recognise our community’s needs.”

In its draft long term plan, the council is proposing to set up a three-year creative sector match funding trial that involves $100,000 being spent on creative initiatives like performance, artwork, and multi-cultural activities – but only if an equal amount of funding is secured from other sources.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City councillor Ewan Wilson: "You were pretty harsh in your criticism of us".

This was likely to do little to help the city’s young creatives, Waswo said.

What was really needed was an “incubator” facility, including a rehearsal space and studio, that bands and musicians could have access to, she said.

“There are barriers to live music. The Meteor has a blanket ban on bands rehearsing there, and I imagine all the other theatres do too. It’s a noise pollution issue.

“And also, when I have looked into commercial leases and I have pitched the idea of a rehearsal space to landlords, they immediately don’t want any interest in my business idea because there’s this negative association with musicians or creatives in Hamilton.

“I have no idea why that reputation would be there. Maybe from the ‘80s?

“Hamilton was once a creative epicentre and a huge student hub. People would come here for gigs from all around the North Island. Now we’ve literally been written off the touring maps. Bands don’t want to play here any more because there aren’t any venues – unless they are a massive band like Six-60 who can afford to pack out Claudelands Events Centre.

“For the actual up-and-coming artists that are trying to reach an audience around New Zealand there’s just nowhere to play in Hamilton. If Nivara Lounge is booked then they can’t go anywhere.”

Waswo’s presentation hit a nerve with Wilson.

“Are you aware of the amount of funds that this council currently provides towards the arts? ... You were pretty harsh in your criticism of us and if I just give you a couple of figures I wonder if you would like to reflect on your comments.

“Currently in our multi-year community grant we allocate $1.1 million. Creative Waikato receives $90,000 per annum. Clarence St Theatre receives $50,000 per annum. The One Victoria Trust receives $50,000 ... Riverlea Theatre centre $10,000. We allocate $120,000 per annum for Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival. We allocate $25,000 per annum for the Boon Street Art Festival, and, not quite in the arts area, but $6m per year for the museum.

“I just wonder on reflection of having heard the actual facts, I wonder if you think we are still being unfair and sending a message to young people in Hamilton we don’t support the arts?”

Waswo remained defiant.

“I still stand by what I said because all of those entities that you mentioned have been established for decades, and they are run by older people who are not in touch with the youth crowd.

“For the young people coming in, there’s no youth spaces, there’s no safe spaces for them to create and express and develop their careers. There’s no industry. There’s all of these 50-year-old, established community spaces, but they are for big budget productions.

“They are not for young people who might only have $500 to put on a show. There’s still a gap.”