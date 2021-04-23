Southgate 'keeping an open mind' on local government reform

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate: “It would be really helpful to have a more collaborative structure.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says a just-announced review of how councils operate and are funded is not happening before time – “because we just can’t keep asking ratepayers for more money”.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta set forth the scope of review into the future of local government on Friday morning. It will include examinations of how councils get their revenue, and what their focus should be after they are – potentially at this stage – relieved of the burden of roles such as resource consenting and the provision water services.

The review essentially spearheads the biggest shake-up of local government in 30 years, and Southgate said she was looking forward to seeing what would come out of it.

“I welcome what the minister is trying to do here. At the end of the day, what we want to come out of this is the best value and service we can offer to our ratepayers.

“I’m keeping an open mind, but it would be really helpful to have a more collaborative structure.”

However there was little indication the review could lead to the amalgamation of councils, as well as services, she said.

“It’s far too early to jump to conclusions ... There’s a lot of moving parts in local government at the moment.”

The review had a “reasonably tight” timeframe.

The review panel will report back in April 2023, with an interim report due in September 2021 and a draft report for consultation in September 2022.

“It’s interesting that it will be completed very close to the next election ... It’s also interesting to see that there will be community engagement as well. That’s got to be a good thing.”

The proposed changes to water services was a development that could lead to the establishment of new inter-council agreements, similar to the current Waikato Local Authority Shared Services arrangement, which allowed roading and resource consent data, audit and fleet services, and even aerial photography to be accessed by multiple councils.

Southgate said there were big opportunities for more flexibility around public-private partnerships, such as allowing councils to pick up some costs of resource consenting, which could be repaid over time.

Regardless of what final form the review recommendations took, housing provision would remain one of the top priorities for the Hamilton City Council for some time, she said.

“We are a small country with some really big demands on growth and infrastructure ... I think the Government is generally doing the right thing here.”

In announcing the review, Mahuta said councils were facing “a wave of reforms that will significantly affect their traditional roles and functions.

“They have told us the timing is right to determine what our system of local democracy should look like to make sure it is fit for the future, and I agree.”

There had been pleas from councils for access to better sources of revenue, with many struggling to get by with standard rates.

“I have asked the review panel to consider what local government does, how it does it, and how it pays for it. From there, they will explore what local government’s future looks like, including: roles, functions and partnerships, representation and governance, funding and financing,” Mahuta said.

She also wants the review to consider how local government can better embody Treaty partnerships.

The review’s terms of reference included a reference to the Productivity Commission’s report on local government financing.

That report didn’t urge a complete overhaul of the rates system, which it said worked well, but it did recommend ideas like using more targeted revenue sources and reviewing council debt limits, which were a barrier for growth.”